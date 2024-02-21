On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Ogden’s dinosaur park to expand, creating challenges for other nearby organizations

Feb 20, 2024, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A major expansion is on the way for The Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden, forcing its next-door neighbor to move out.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is that neighbor and continues to face those challenges. City leaders said they’re trying their best to protect both organizations. As one moves out, another one looks to expand. And board members at the museum said they’re excited for the learning opportunities coming in the future.

Watching those opportunities happen is huge for people like Jeff Bond, the education director at the Ogden George Eccles Dinosaur Park. He said future improvements will help them show people even more.

“When I was in kindergarten back in the mid-eighties, we knew of about 300 dinosaurs. Now it’s more than 1,100. Most of the dinosaurs that we have found have been discovered in my lifetime,” he said.

The Ogden's dinosaur park

The Ogden’s dinosaur park. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

One improvement, a dinosaur hatchery, will give designers and artists a dedicated space to prepare new exhibits. Shane Lyon, president of the museum’s volunteer board, said the museum is looking to make about $2 million worth of improvements.

“It’s just this wow factor. Every single time somebody comes,” Lyon said.

An all-abilities playground, a volcano display, and a work area for adults, and they’re all supported by donations.

“That’s our biggest goal with this. We don’t want to get stagnant. We want to grow,” he said.

In the meantime, it’s difficult to balance the vision of the park’s future with that of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Construction delays for the Dinosaur Park can cost them more money, but a rushed deadline can hurt the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

“We want to help,” Lyon said. “We want to create a win-win opportunity.”

City leaders said they’re trying to balance that progress while bringing more opportunities for families to learn. 

 The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center did get a month extension for its move-out date, and it now has until April to move. A city spokesperson said the city is doing its best to balance the two, not hurting the park with possible added costs that can come from delaying the expansion.

