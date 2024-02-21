On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Bill to ‘simplify’ lawsuit over Utah’s abortion trigger ban passes House committee

Feb 20, 2024, 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL-TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah bill aimed at simplifying legal questions surrounding Utah’s near-total abortion ban cleared a House committee Tuesday, though opponents accused Republicans of trying to impact ongoing litigation.

HB560, introduced by House Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, on Thursday, would repeal parts of a bill passed last year that effectively bars elective abortion clinics from operating in the state. The clinic ban was placed on hold last year after the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah sued over the law.

A judge granted a preliminary injunction, halting the clinic ban while the courts continue to weigh its constitutionality. Utah’s trigger abortion ban was similarly paused in 2022 shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Lisonbee’s bill “repeals all of the language that’s currently enjoined,” she told KSL TV, in an effort to simplify the questions before the courts, as lawmakers await a ruling on whether the abortion ban is constitutional.

The Utah Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in August 2023, but have yet to issue a ruling.

“We hoped that it would have been decided by now. It hasn’t been. And so this bill is an attempt in consultation with many attorneys to remove the enjoined sections in code so that we can get to the question of whether our trigger ban is constitutional,” Lisonbee said.

Because the clinic ban is on hold, she said the bill would have no immediate impact on access to abortion in the state. The procedure is currently available to women through 18 weeks of pregnancy.

While the bill is intended to allow the courts to focus solely on the abortion ban, Lisonbee said she believes the courts will ultimately rule in the state’s favor.

“I’m not sure that makes it more likely,” she said of the bill. “I do have every confidence that the trigger ban will be upheld, but I think that it does simplify.”

Public discussion on the bill during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday morning focused largely on the underlying policy of abortion access, with representatives from Pro-Life Utah and the Utah Eagle Forum speaking in favor of attempts to limit access to the procedure.

“As we wait for a … ruling from the courts, over 5,000 unborn babies have died from brutal and horrific abortion procedures,” said Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah. “We cannot continue to wait. HB560 simplifies the lawsuit that’s holding up the implementation of Utah’s duly enacted abortion trigger law and has the potential to save countless unborn babies.”

Shireen Ghorbani, chief corporate affairs officer for Planned Parenthood Associated of Utah, said the organization is “not in favor or against” the bill, but expressed concern about the ongoing legislation focused on restricting abortion access.

“The patients who sought abortion last year in Utah, they deserve to live in a state that doesn’t have constant chaos around this issue,” she told the committee. “The cycle of writing and repealing laws only feeds the uncertainty that these patients face and makes us a more dangerous state for people who are trying to have families.”

She said removing the ban on clinics is a good thing, but expressed frustration at all the changes.

“So, this is a really important question for our legislators,” she told KSL TV. “Are they trying to influence court decisions, which then suggest that there’s really that interplay between our judicial and our legislative branch.”

HB560 ultimately passed through committee on a party-line vote of 9-2. It now advances to the House floor. With less than two weeks remaining in the 2024 legislative session, the bill must clear both chambers of the Legislature before midnight on March 1.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Eye check...

Emma Benson

Bill would lower qualifications to perform some eye surgeries

Everyone deserves quality access to eyecare – but a bill making its way through the Utah legislature is causing some controversy. 

3 days ago

significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature approves candidate signature gathering change

A significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a state-approved app allowing them to verify a voter's eligibility in real-time.

4 days ago

Tuesday February 9, 2006. Photo by Scott G. Winterton / Deseret Morning News.The Ten Commandments m...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah House committee approves Ten Commandments bill despite constitutional concerns

A Utah lawmaker is no longer pushing for public schools to display a copy of the Ten Commandments but wants to add other biblical precepts and the Magna Carta to the curriculum.

5 days ago

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline did not attend the scheduled meeting at the Capi...

Lindsay Aerts and Michael Houck

Utah State Board of Education votes to strip Natalie Cline of board powers, asks her to resign

After a nearly two-hour closed-door session, the Utah State Board of Education voted to strip Natalie Cline of virtually all of her powers.

6 days ago

Natalie Cline (Utah State Board of Education)...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah House Majority met with Natalie Cline, USBE votes on punishment

Utah House of Representatives Majority leadership has met with Natalie Cline, as they mull a possible punishment for a controversial post that Cline made last week.

6 days ago

Students in a classroom...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah lawmakers running nearly 100 education-related bills

Utah's lawmakers are currently sifting through nearly 100 bills related to education.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Bill to ‘simplify’ lawsuit over Utah’s abortion trigger ban passes House committee