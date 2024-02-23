Kevin Bacon to come to Utah for Lehi Round-Up concert

LEHI — Lehi City announced a familiar face would be returning to Lehi for the Round-Up concert this June: Kevin Bacon of “Footloose.” The Bacon Brothers: Kevin and Michael Bacon, will be performing at the event on Monday evening.

Several attempts were made to get Kevin Bacon to return to the state of Utah for the 40th anniversary of the film “Footloose,” in which Bacon plays the iconic Ren McCormack. McCormack moves from Chicago to Utah and upon discovering the small town has strict rules against dancing and rock and roll music, works to change things.

Payson High School students invited Bacon to attend their 2024 prom with a year-long campaign #BaconToPayson on social media.

While some scenes were shot in Lehi, the high school scenes of Footloose were taken at Payson High School. The school is set to be demolished and rebuilt at the end of the school year.

Even Governor Spencer Cox got involved with the campaign releasing this video inviting Kevin Bacon to return.

Hey @KevinBacon, it’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years since “Footloose” premiered. Utah’s preserved the legacy this film left on our state, so we’d like to formally invite you back to the Beehive State to celebrate four decades of “Footloose” with us, @payson_lions and… pic.twitter.com/Y7hmFQxXAR — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) November 29, 2023

It’s not clear if Kevin Bacon is returning for the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1980’s film, but the timing seems too good to be true for it to be coincidence.

The concert will be held in Margaret Wines Park on June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.