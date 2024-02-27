VIDEO: Watch the terrifying moment a police officer stops a wrong-way driver

KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville Police Department released heart-racing video of the moment an officer intentionally crashed into a wrong-way driver.

Police said a wrong-way driver was reported traveling north on southbound Interstate 15 at approximately 2 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Dashcam video provided to KSL TV shows Officer Kalawai Delos Santos with the Kaysville Police Department entering southbound I-15 from the 200 North onramp. Santos spots the car and purposely crashes into it, striking the driver’s front corner of the vehicle.

Immediately following the crash Delos Santos can be heard exclaiming, “I got him to the north,” before grunting in pain and then “I need medical. Bad….I’m stuck in my car, I can’t get out.”

Delos Santos had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The department announced Santos had been “medically cleared and was back to work as of yesterday.”

We are seeing an increasing rate of wrong way drivers across the state. We would like to commend Officer Delos Santos for his actions taken on February 9, 2024. We are happy to announce that Officer Delos Santos has been medically cleared and was back to work as of yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2EJRxuYpAx — Kaysville Police (@KaysvillePolice) February 27, 2024