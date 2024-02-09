Kaysville police officer stops wrong-way driver on I-15

KAYSVILLE — A Kaysville police officer crashed head-on into a car to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 early Friday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer with the Utah Highway Patrol, said the car was traveling north in the soundbound lanes around 2 a.m. in the Farmington area. Shortly after, a Kaysville officer spotted the car near 200 North and entered southbound I-15 from the 200 North onramp.

Roden said the vehicles collided, and the officer had to be extricated from his patrol vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and all southbound lanes of I-15 were closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.