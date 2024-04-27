Police: Convicted felon arrested for allegedly trespassing while armed with a ‘throwing star’

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for a second time in April for being armed with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday morning.

Louie Martinez, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and five counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department,

According to the police affidavit, an SLCPD officer patrolled the area near 120 S. 300 East and noticed Martinez entering an alleyway with “numerous” no trespassing signs.

The affidavit stated the officer stopped Martinez because they recognized him from a similar incident on April 4.

“During the investigation, officers found four knives, a throwing star, 22.4 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a fentanyl pill, and drug paraphernalia,” according to the SLCPD press release.

Before being sent to the jail, Martinez told officers he used the knife for self-defense.

Officers with our Central Patrol Division’s Homeless Resource Center (HRC) Squad safely arrested a 23-year-old man and seized guns, knives, and methamphetamine. Link: https://t.co/XMiv0zOTfS#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/i2VjMf3kYD — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 26, 2024