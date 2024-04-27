On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Police: Convicted felon arrested for allegedly trespassing while armed with a ‘throwing star’

Apr 26, 2024, 9:08 PM

Salt Lake City Police officers seized four knives and a throwing star from a 23-year-old man arrest...

Salt Lake City Police officers seized four knives and a throwing star from a 23-year-old man arrested near 100 South 300 East. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for a second time in April for being armed with a dangerous weapon on Wednesday morning.

Louie Martinez, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and five counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department,

According to the police affidavit, an SLCPD officer patrolled the area near 120 S. 300 East and noticed Martinez entering an alleyway with “numerous” no trespassing signs.

The affidavit stated the officer stopped Martinez because they recognized him from a similar incident on April 4.

“During the investigation, officers found four knives, a throwing star, 22.4 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a fentanyl pill, and drug paraphernalia,” according to the SLCPD press release.

Before being sent to the jail, Martinez told officers he used the knife for self-defense.

