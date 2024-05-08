On the Site:
20-year-old man taken to hospital following shooting

May 7, 2024, 8:10 PM

a black and white police car...

A Salt Lake City Police Department squad car in Salt Lake City. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg on Tuesday.

According to a Salt Lake City Police Department press release, dispatch received a call that someone had been shot in an apartment near 750 North 900 West around 3:11 p.m.

When SLCPD arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in his leg and began providing life-saving aid, according to the department.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The press release states that while officers were investigating, they found a 16-year-old girl and a loaded firearm on scene.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department Domestic Violence Squad are investigating. “Preliminarily, officers believe this incident to be related to domestic violence,” according to the release.

The department stated that no charges have been filed, as the investigation is ongoing to determine if the 16-year-old will be booked into a juvenile detention center.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.
The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.
YWCA Women in Jeopardy program: 801-537-8600
Utah’s statewide child abuse and neglect hotline: 1-855-323-DCFS (3237)
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

