CRIME

Wanted fugitive arrested, found with two firearms and three knives

Apr 4, 2024, 8:57 PM

SLCPD squad car...

FILE - A patrol car for Salt Lake City Police Department. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday after a community member pointed him out to an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police identified 23 year-old Louie Martinez once the investigation started around 9:30 a.m. when he was pointed out to officials.

Martinez allegedly confronted a store clerk and refused to leave before finally exiting the business near 100 S. 300 East, according to a press release provided by police.

According to police, officers found that Martinez had an outstanding warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. The affidavit stated they took Martinez into custody to continue investigating and found him in possession of two firearms and three knives.

After being arrested, Martinez told officers that he had swallowed heroin and fentanyl. When officers explained he would be taken to a hospital for medical treatment then to jail, Martinez admitted he had not swallowed any substances but wanted to evade arrest, the affidavit stated.

Officers reported they booked Martinez into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

No other information has been released at this time.

