Utah man accused of supplying fentanyl that killed a woman now charged

May 7, 2024, 6:18 PM

US courthouse sign...

The US Court House in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A US Magistrate judge ordered a Spanish Fork man to remain in custody, following a returned indictment on May 1.

Jared Kory Titcomb, 28, is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to an indictment.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah, Titcomb is accused of distributing fentanyl to a woman on Dec. 24, 2023, resulting in the death of that woman on Christmas Day.

During that arrest on Jan 30, officers said they located fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana in smokable and edible forms, psilocybin, over a kilogram of THC concentrate, and heroin.

Titcomb was also found to have two driver’s licenses and credit cards belonging to other people, according to the booking affidavit. He will appear before a judge on May 7, in Salt Lake City.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Local News

