On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

‘Something wasn’t sitting well’: Funeral director expressed concerns about Tammy Daybell’s death

Apr 26, 2024, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:29 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

BOISE — Family friends testified in Chad Daybell’s murder trial Friday about comments he made in the days after his wife died — a death that seemed very sudden.

Steven Schultz, a former neighbor who worked as a funeral director, described driving to Daybell’s Salem, Idaho, home to bring Tammy Daybell’s body to Utah for the funeral in Springville. He invited Tammy Daybell’s brother-in-law, Jason Gwilliam, to come for the drive as well.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

Schultz said he told Chad Daybell he would “be honored” to make that trip.

“The Daybells were a solid rock in our community,” he said. “I thought highly of all of them.”

By the time Schultz left the Daybell home, however, he said he had concerns.

He said the coroner had not ordered an autopsy and Chad Daybell voiced that he did not want an autopsy, even when Schultz suggested it may be useful for his children to see the results because they could have inherited the same medical issues. He said typically people that young don’t usually die suddenly. Tammy Daybell was 49.

Schultz also said Chad Daybell told him he wanted to hold the funeral “just as quickly as he could,” saying, “I don’t want to drag this out.”

Those things, which he said always make him wary, combined with other “red flags” in things he had heard from the family about Daybell’s religious beliefs made him question whether there were suspicious circumstances. He said he did not see anything suspicious on Tammy Daybell’s body when he looked.

Still, his concerns were significant enough that he brought them up with Tammy Daybell’s relative who was driving with him.

“Something wasn’t sitting well with me,” Schultz said.

Gwilliam defended Chad Daybell, Schultz said, and said he would never do anything to hurt his wife.

Tammy Daybell died on Oct 19, 2019. Her body was exhumed about two months after her death for an autopsy, and a coroner concluded she died by homicide from asphyxiation by suffocation.

Chad Daybell is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and those of Lori Vallow Daybell’s children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of each of the victims, grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud.

A shocking death

 

Ron and Whitney Arnold, neighbors of Chad and Tammy Daybell in Idaho, testified that they heard about Tammy Daybell’s death the morning she died and went over to the Daybell home. Ron Arnold said Chad Daybell “seemed distraught,” but his wife said he seemed “disconnected” and didn’t show a lot of emotion.

“It was very unexpected and pretty shocking,” she said.

She testified that she encouraged Daybell to consider an autopsy. She pointed out that his daughters have the same genes, but Daybell calmly declined to consider it.

Ron Arnold said Daybell told him he would be staying with a friend in Rexburg because he didn’t feel comfortable at the house, and also said he was planning to go to Hawaii to “help a friend do a biography.” Arnold said he took that at face value and did not have any concerns.

Richard Garner, the principal at the elementary school where Tammy Daybell worked, said he was surprised at her death and went to the Daybell home to express condolences. Garner said he had not seen anything to make him think she had any health concerns and assumed, at first, she must have died in a traffic collision.

Garner helped arrange a memorial in Idaho for the day after the funeral in Utah and said he was surprised that he did much of the planning for it. He said he reserved a church building and made a program for the memorial without any help from Chad Daybell.

Craig Huff, a Springville neighbor who attended the funeral, said Chad Daybell “broke down crying” when they hugged at her viewing, and that Chad Daybel told him his wife had “choked to death.” He described Chad Daybell as a “wonderful person” when he had lived near them.

Shortly after the funeral, he said Chad Daybell called it a miracle that he had gotten his wife’s computer passwords for important accounts about a week before her death.

Huff testified he was “shocked” when he learned that Chad Daybell had remarried days after his wife’s death.

In early November 2019, less than a month after Tammy Daybell’s death, the Arnolds met Lori Daybell at their home. Whitney Arnold said they had been inviting the Daybells children to their home each Monday for dinner ever since their mother’s death.

She testified that Lori Daybell told them she had seven children, although it was not clear if they were all hers or if she was counting hers and Chad Daybell’s children together, but she was told all of them were adults.

Whitney Arnold said she did not speak with Chad Daybell that day. “I was understandably disappointed and frustrated. I felt like, emotionally, (getting remarried) was not fair to the kids as they were grieving their mother. … I was at odds with him within myself,” she said.

 

‘Everything was going to be just fine’

 

Ron Arnold is a real estate agent and said he had talked to Chad Daybell before about splitting his property. He said after the dinner in their home in November 2019, the next time he heard from Chad Daybell was in March 2020 when they had a meeting in Arnold’s car to discuss building a manufactured home on his property.

At that point, it was widely known that police were searching for Tylee and JJ.

“I asked Chad the questions that probably everybody else would want to ask about where are the kids,” Arnold said.

“He looked me straight in the eye and he told me that they were OK and … when everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” Arnold said.

At the time, he said he took that to mean the children were alive.

Arnold said Daybell told him the home he wanted to build on the property would be a place for him and his new wife. However, with everything Arnold knows now about JJ and Tylee’s bodies being found on the property, he said there could be another reason for wanting to have a construction project.

He said putting a manufactured home on a property includes digging to create a foundation and connecting the home to the sewer or septic system.

Defense attorney John Prior asked Arnold about the home and the property as a real estate agent. When he asked how large the property is, Arnold responded to Prior, “You own it. How many acres is it?”

After a conversation with attorneys initiated by Prior immediately after that statement, the judge instructed the jury to disregard the statement and not consider it, calling it an “unsolicited factual response.”

Court TV reported Friday that it reviewed property records that indicate Prior does own the Salem property where the Daybells used to live. The latest deed transfer date listed is May 2021, which is the same month Prior was hired to defend Daybell.

KSL 5 TV Live

Chad Daybell trial

Tammy Daybell...

Eliza Pace

Evidence shows Tammy Daybell read email from Charles Vallow before his death

Testimony on Thursday focused on Tammy Daybell's final days and experiences before her death in the murder trial of Chad Daybell.

1 day ago

at 8:29 a.m. Brenda Dye, the Fremont County coroner, testified Wednesday about the reasons why sh...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Coroner describes changing Tammy Daybell’s cause of death to homicide

The Fremont County coroner described responding to Tammy Daybell's death, and why the autopsy results changed her mind about the cause of death.

2 days ago

FILE - Chad Daybell is on trial for the murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Jos...

Mary Culbertson

Tammy Daybell’s voice heard in court following emotional testimony

During the ninth day of Chad Daybell's murder trial, Tammy Daybell's voice was heard in the courtroom in a phone call with a dispatcher.

3 days ago

FILE - A courtroom sketch of Brandon Boudreaux as he takes the stand on April 10, 2023 during Lori ...

Mary Culbertson

Who is Brandon Boudreaux?

Brandon Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Lori Vallow Daybell's niece. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder him in October 2019.

3 days ago

FBI agent Douglas Hart, right, testifies Monday about texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Da...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

‘Angels are angry’: FBI agent describes ‘manipulating’ texts between Lori and Chad Daybell

FBI agent Douglas Hart testified Monday about texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, showing how he said they manipulated each other.

4 days ago

Texts shown during Chad Daybell's jury trial show he and Lori Daybell planned to be together in Haw...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Texts show Chad and Lori Daybell’s relationship days after her husband’s death

Jurors for Chad Daybell's trial heard testimony on Friday about Lori Daybell's texts from an FBI agent, along with the end of testimony from Lori Daybell's friend, Melanie Gibb.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

‘Something wasn’t sitting well’: Funeral director expressed concerns about Tammy Daybell’s death