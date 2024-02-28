On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Taylor Swift baked 'homemade Pop-Tarts' for Travis Kelce's teammates, says coach Andy Reid

Feb 27, 2024, 5:34 PM

Taylor Swift is pictured at the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game in Kansas City in January. (Ed Zurga, AP via CNN Newsource)

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


(CNN) —  Taylor Swift knows the power of a sweet treat.

Thanks to her well-known love of baking, the “Karma” singer won over her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates the old-fashioned way: by baking them “homemade Pop-Tarts,” according to the team’s coach Andy Reid.

Revealing that “behind the scenes, she likes to cook,” Reid said in an interview on Tuesday with NBC analyst and former quarterback Chris Simms that Swift baked some of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen the homemade snack during the football season, a gesture that immediately put her in the team’s good graces.

“She knew right where to go,” Reid joked.

Even though Reid didn’t get to try one of Swift’s Pop-Tarts – nor did his players share any with him – his opinion on the Grammy-winner remains high.

“Since the Queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. She’s so grounded for who she is,” the coach said, after mentioning that he knows Swift’s parents and had previously met the superstar “when she was young.”

He also expressed his support for Swift’s NFL journey over the past few months, saying, “I think it’s a great escape for her where she can come in, and she sincerely enjoys the games.”

Swift has been seen attending a number of Chiefs games to support Kelce, the now-three-time Super Bowl champ and the team’s star tight end, since she first appeared in the bleachers in September.

And in her first season of “Football (Taylor’s Version),” she even got to witness the Chiefs win the Super Bowl earlier this month in a nail-biter game that went into overtime.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” she told Time Magazine in December. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

The only thing we’re missing out on now is that Pop-Tart recipe.

