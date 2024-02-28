On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Prince Harry loses court challenge over loss of security protection

Feb 28, 2024, 10:15 AM

Prince Harry loses court challenge over loss of security protection; he is seen here, leaving the H...

Prince Harry loses court challenge over loss of security protection; he is seen here, leaving the High Court in London in March 2023. Mandatory Credit: Henry Nicholls/Reuters via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN SAID-MOORHOUSE, EVE BRENNAN AND SOPHIE TANNO, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Prince Harry has lost a court challenge against a British government decision to strip him of taxpayer-funded protection after he quit royal duties.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office after it decided in February 2020 he would no longer be given the “same degree” of protection when in the country.

During a hearing in December, lawyers for Harry argued the decision meant he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably,” British news agency PA Media reported.

According to the news agency, his lawyers also cited a failure to consider the impact on the UK’s reputation of a “successful attack” on Harry, who has lived with his wife Meghan in California since July 2020 following their decision to step aside as senior royals.

But the court ruled that the decision was justified and “not marred by procedural unfairness.”

The Duke of Sussex will appeal, his legal spokesperson said.

“The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy,” the spokesperson told CNN, referring to the body that arranges security for the royals.

Following the ruling, a Home Office spokesperson told CNN: “We are pleased that the Court has found in favour of the Government’s position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps. It would be inappropriate to comment further.

“The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about the security of his family, often drawing comparisons between his wife’s treatment to that faced by his mother, Diana. The late Princess of Wales died in 1997 after suffering internal injuries resulting from a high-speed car crash in Paris.

This legal case is one of several lawsuits that Prince Harry has undertaken in the UK.

In May 2023, Harry lost a separate legal challenge seeking the right to pay for his police protection while in the UK.

The ruling was made after the UK’s Home Office argued it was not appropriate for wealthy individuals to buy protective security from specialist police officers.

In January this year, the duke dropped a libel claim he brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail on Sunday.

Prince Harry sued ANL for libel over a February 2022 story about the Duke’s High Court case against the UK’s Home Office concerning security arrangements when he and his family visit the country.

In December 2023, the High Court in London ruled that Harry was the victim of phone hacking and other means of “unlawful information gathering” by the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). The judge awarded Harry £140,600 ($177,000) in damages in the ruling.

Harry settled the remaining parts of his phone-hacking case against MGN earlier this month, with his lawyer saying he will receive a “substantial” payout.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, U.S., Aug. 31, 2023. Congressional leaders have st...

Melanie Zanona, Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot

Congressional leaders strike a deal on appropriations bills and a stopgap funding measure

Congressional leaders have struck a deal on some of the appropriations bills funding the federal government, as well as a short-term stopgap measure that would extend government funding and prevent a partial shutdown ahead of a Friday night deadline, a GOP leadership aide told CNN on Wednesday.

2 minutes ago

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. Lewis...

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Comedian Richard Lewis dies after suffering a heart attack

Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname “The Prince of Pain,” has died. He was 76.

41 minutes ago

Idaho Execution Preview...

Associated Press

Idaho delays execution of serial killer after failed lethal injection attempts

Idaho on Wednesday delayed the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech, one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S., after a failed attempt at lethal injection.

3 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republ...

Michael Tackett

McConnell will step down as the Senate Republican leader in November after a record run in the job

Mitch McConnell says he'll step down as Senate Republican leader in November. The 82-year-old Kentucky lawmaker is the longest-serving Senate leader in history.

5 hours ago

FILE: A general view of a Wendy's restaurant on Sept. 15, 2022, in Farmingdale, New York, United St...

Associated Press

Wendy’s says it has no plans to raise prices during the busiest times at its restaurants

Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.

6 hours ago

Cave filled with clear water...

CNN

You know the most visited, but here are the least visited US national parks in 2023

There are no roads and no trails in America’s least-visited national park. Just vast wilderness. Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, located 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of Fairbanks, stretches over 8.4 million acres.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Prince Harry loses court challenge over loss of security protection