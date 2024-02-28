16 train cars derail in Elko, closing roads and causing power outage

ELKO — Multiple rail cars derailed in Elko Wednesday morning, closing roads and impacting electricity in the area. No injuries were reported in the train derailment.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:52 a.m. emergency personnel received a report of a train derailment near the 12th Street Bridge.

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad are assessing the damage.

Police said at this point it appears that at least 16 rail cars carrying grain derailed, affecting both westbound and eastbound rails.

Power lines in the area were also struck “affecting power to an unknown number of citizens,” police said.

The 12th Street Bridge was closed and northbound traffic was diverted down Lamoille Highway to 5th Street. Southbound traffic was diverted to Silver Street.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the derailment and police said it didn’t appear that any hazardous materials were on the rail cars that tipped.