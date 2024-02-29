On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah Legislature approves allowing more children at unlicensed day care facilities

Feb 28, 2024, 10:58 PM | Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 12:53 am

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has given the green light to a controversial proposal boosting the number of children allowed at unlicensed day care facilities.

HB153 cleared its final hurdle Wednesday and now heads to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

The bill, which generated a lot of emotion and debate, allows unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six.

“What I hope it does is encourage more people to be child care providers to help get the capacity that we need,” said Rep. Susan Pulsipher, R-South Jordan, the bill sponsor.

KSL TV recently reported on the child care crisis in Utah as many families struggle to find affordable child care options for their children.

Christina Robles owns two day care facilities – including one at her home in Kearns – and has been watching the issue on Capitol Hill closely. Her facilities are licensed, which she said impacts how she operates.

“I’ll wake up in the morning with a list of things to do to ensure the safety of the kids, to ensure that I can pass any of these unannounced inspections that come through,” Robles said. “That helps keep the kids safe. It helps us make sure that we are abiding by the law.”

A bill in the Utah Legislature that aims to allow unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six passed the House and Senate. It now awaits Gov. Cox's signature. (KSL TV) A bill in the Utah Legislature that aims to allow unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six passed the House and Senate. It now awaits Gov. Cox's signature. (KSL TV) A bill in the Utah Legislature that aims to allow unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six passed the House and Senate. It now awaits Gov. Cox's signature. (KSL TV)

Robles is disappointed the Legislature passed the bill increasing the child limit for unlicensed day cares.

“When you say that you can now watch eight children, what incentive does anyone have to become licensed?” Robles said.

Pulsipher added two guardrails to her bill to try to alleviate concerns. First, unlicensed providers will be required to get a background check. They will also be prohibited from caring for more than two children under the age of three at a time.

“I think the people who choose to do child care for the most part are people who love children,” Pulsipher said, “and they care about them, and they’re going to do a good job.”

Child advocates had opposed expanding the limit at unlicensed day cares. But after those changes requiring background checks and limiting the number of small children, one of them expressed cautious optimism.

More kids in unlicensed day care? Utah Legislature mulls changing state law

“We feel OK about where the bill has landed,” said Anna Thomas, policy director at Voices for Utah Children.

Still, Thomas worries about how these new rules will be enforced — and whether eight kids at an unlicensed day care will truly be safe.

“You’re just sort of relying on people to let you know if something is going wrong,” Thomas said, “and people are not going to put their day care programs in the position to be closed.”

HB153 also expands the child tax credit in Utah that parents can claim for their young children.

The vote count on the bill was close in the Senate. It barely passed 15-12. The final vote in the House of Representatives Wednesday morning was 50-21.

KSL TV asked Gov. Cox’s office if he planned to sign the bill, but no one had responded as of late Wednesday evening.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

A conceptional rendering of a proposed Major League Baseball stadium, located within the Power Dist...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah Legislature approves Fairpark District, framework for MLB ballpark funding

Utah lawmakers have decided that an amended version of a bill setting up a Fairpark area investment district and setting up the framework for state funding of a possible Major League Baseball stadium is a home run.

14 hours ago

New homes during construction. (Ray Boone, KSL News)...

Daniel Woodruff

Battle brewing between Utah builders, cities over home inspections

SB185, which passed the Senate this week and awaits a vote in the House of Representatives, could allow builders to pick their own inspectors.

1 day ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Lindsay Aerts

Plan to finance MLB stadium gets House approval after major tax change

The plan to finance a Major League Baseball stadium on Salt Lake's west side got a big change as it hit the House floor Tuesday.

2 days ago

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, was transported in an ambulance after an apparent medical issue in the H...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah representative transported in ambulance after apparent medical issue on House floor

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, was transported in an ambulance after an apparent medical episode in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. Utah lawmakers have just five days left to pass ...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

These are the biggest unresolved issues as Utah lawmakers enter last week of session

Utah lawmakers have just five days left to pass hundreds of bills before time runs out for the legislative session on midnight on March 1.

3 days ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Lindsay Aerts

MLB stadium financing plan gets House committee OK amid hotel industry concerns 

The plan to help finance a major league baseball stadium, and the area surrounding it on Salt Lake's west side, is moving forward at the Utah legislature.  

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Legislature approves allowing more children at unlicensed day care facilities