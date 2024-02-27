On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘This is not sustainable’: How the child care crisis impacts Utah

Feb 26, 2024, 10:00 PM | Updated: 11:04 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a major concern for many Utah families – finding and paying for child care.

Advocates say the problem is poised to get worse as many day care facilities are losing federal funding they received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are ways struggling families can get help.

Child care providers facing tough choices as pandemic relief funds phase out

‘Way too much money’

Rhiannon McDaniel is a mother of two. She and her husband live in Holladay.

They both work, and therefore, they need child care.

Late last year, after months on a waiting list, they finally found a day care. They sent their youngest child, while their oldest went to pre-school, with a part-time nanny helping at home the rest of the day.

“After about two months,” said McDaniel, “we were just like, holy cow, we are spending way too much money on child care.”

Rhiannon McDaniel and her husband have two children. Both McDaniel and her husband work, so they have a need for day care. (KSL TV)

Just how much?

“In September and October, we spent $3,150 a month,” said McDaniel. “We were just like, this is not sustainable.”

It may be a more extreme example, but advocates say parents across Utah are facing a similar dilemma.

“People drop out because they just simply cannot afford it anymore,” said Anna Thomas, policy director at Voices for Utah Children.

Thomas is worried about child care in Utah, especially now that billions in pandemic-era federal funding for child care providers is all but dried up.

“We hear from providers that they’re not able to use all of the slots that they’re licensed for because they can’t offer competitive wages to keep staff,” said Thomas, “or they can’t afford to hire somebody so that they can take on additional kids.”

Tough choices

Aleatha Child runs an in-home day care in Brigham City. Child received “a couple thousand each month” in federal funding, and it made a difference.

But at the end of September, that federal funding ended, and Child’s allotment is basically gone. Even after modestly raising her prices, she has had to make some tough choices.

“I had to let go staff,” Child said.

Aleatha Child runs an in-home day care in Brigham City. A lack of funding has forced her to make some tough choices. (KSL TV)

That means she’s now the sole staffer at her day care – other than a parent volunteer – taking care of nine children.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” said Child. “but I am trying everything I can to keep my program afloat and going because I absolutely love the families, and I love the kids.”

Last fall, a study from the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, estimated with the end of federal child care funding, hundreds of child care programs in Utah would close.

So far, that isn’t happening.

“We’re not seeing that kind of closures at this time,” said Heather Thomas, who directs Utah’s Office of Child Care in the Department of Workforce Services.

But advocates fear those closures are coming – after this school year ends.

Push for more funding

Despite multiple requests, the Utah Legislature is not stepping up to cover lost federal funding for child care.

During a recent press event with reporters, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said funding “absolutely should” be part of the solution to the child care crisis.

But, Schultz said, creating more supply is the priority. He supports a Republican proposal to boost the number of kids allowed at unlicensed day care facilities from six to eight, although it’s strongly opposed by child advocates such as Voices for Utah Children.

“We have to focus on the supply,” Schultz said. “And then you can focus on the funding.”

Another proposal from Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, would retrofit unused state buildings and build child care facilities in them, partnering with private businesses.

Another proposal from Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, would retrofit unused state buildings and build child care facilities in them, partnering with private businesses. (KSL TV)

“The cost of leasing a location and having a location is very expensive for child care,” said Escamilla. “That will significantly reduce the cost.”

There is one solution available right now for Utah families. The state of Utah offers assistance to pay for child care. And guess what? There’s still money available – with no waiting list.

“We have increased the income limits so more people can be eligible for that child care assistance,” said Thomas.

Path forward

As for McDaniel, her family has figured out a less expensive solution – for now. She and her husband shifted their work schedules to cover gaps in the day when their nanny isn’t there, eliminating the need for day care.

McDaniel is grateful they have that flexibility, and she feels for those who don’t because navigating the challenges of child care isn’t getting easier.

Rhiannon McDaniel is grateful they have that flexibility, and she feels for those who don’t because navigating the challenges of child care isn’t getting easier. (KSL TV)

“I think there’s a part of me that’s like, oh, it would be really cool to have more kids,” said McDaniel. “Then there’s another part of me that’s like, how? Like, how would we do that?”

You can find details on Utah’s child care assistance program here. There are also federal tax credits and care accounts that can help. More information is available here.

The state of Utah also has a website to help parents search for child care options. You can find that here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Credit and deposit cards on a computer keyboard. Electronic commerce, business. Online shoppi...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah family says their bank refuses to reimburse fraudulent charges

A Taylorsville family says a hacker drained thousands of dollars out of their bank accounts and left them overdrawn by tens of thousands more. They thought federal banking rules protected them, but they say their bank has refused to reimburse them for those losses.

52 minutes ago

Judge Patrick Corum hears arguments about Attorney General Sean Reyes’ work calendar on Monday, F...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

Judge to rule if public gets to see Utah attorney general’s work calendar

KSL and the Utah Attorney General’s Office squared off in court over whether the A.G.’s calendar should be publicly available.

3 hours ago

Utah schools could soon be required to have an armed guard in them if a big school safety bill pass...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill requiring armed security guards in Utah schools heads to full Senate vote

Utah schools could soon be required to have an armed guard in them if a big school safety bill passes the Utah Legislature.

4 hours ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing to perform its last two concerts in the Philippi...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir prepares to perform at renowned Mall of Asia with Filipino press day

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing to perform its last two concerts in the Philippines with a press day. Afterward, the choir will continue on with its world tour.

4 hours ago

Two nonprofits, including the Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation in Price, are stepping up to he...

Mike Anderson

Animals displaced in wildlife rehabilitation center move

As the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is preparing to move animals out of its current building, two smaller nonprofits are scrambling to help.

4 hours ago

Follow @bri_chavez...

Brianna Chavez

Intermountain Health opens new Spanish-speaking kidney transplant clinic

Intermountain Health said it's hoping to expand access to health care for Latinos. The hospital launched a first-of-its-kind Spanish-speaking kidney transplant clinic.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘This is not sustainable’: How the child care crisis impacts Utah