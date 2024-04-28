Family, friends gather for celebration of life of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A celebration of life was held in Idaho on Saturday afternoon for Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow — the two children killed in the Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell murder cases.

Even though Chad Daybell’s trial continues in Boise, the people who knew the children wanted to make sure they’re remembered.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Joy McDaniel, a family friend. “We’ve been through so much.”

Funerals can be hard, which is why Saturday was a celebration of life for 16-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J.

Larry Woodcock, is the grandfather to J.J. However, he loved both kids.

“We’re not sad today,” he said. “We’re honoring those who lost their lives in this.”

The children are well-known by anybody who has been following their murder cases. Instead of focusing on the court cases, however, Saturday was about sharing memories and stories about the children.

“I’m gonna start this letter,” Woodcock said. “But I want to tell you, I’ll never make it though it. …I hope you all understand that.”

Woodcock is proud of the impact they’ve had not only in bringing people closer together, but reminding everyone that life is precious.

“When I walked in and I saw this beautiful display, they were tears of joy that I felt in my heart,” said Jeanine Harrop Hansen, a family friend.

While there are still going to be some difficult days ahead for those who knew and loved J.J. and Tylee, at least for a day it was OK to remember the good times.

“We need to let the world know that there is good in the world,” Woodcock said. “There’s righteousness in the world and that it’s not all sadness.”