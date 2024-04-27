On the Site:
State Republican convention: Phil Lyman, Spencer Cox headed for primary election

Apr 27, 2024, 5:15 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO


SALT LAKE CITY — The field of candidates for the Republican nomination for governor was whittled down Saturday afternoon, setting up a primary between Rep. Phil Lyman and incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox.

Delegates at the state nominating convention loudly booed Cox as he took the stage smiling ahead of his speech as a candidate.

“I love you guys,” Cox said over the boos, before listing off a series of accomplishments from his first term in office. Of the opposition, he said, “Maybe you hate that I signed the most pro-life legislation in Utah history.”

“But maybe you just hate that I don’t hate enough,” he added.

Lyman took the stage to raucous applause, and pointed to his 10-day incarceration after he was convicted of leading an illegal ATV protest on federally protected lands. Lyman was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

“All of us have a feeling of what it’s like to be in a prison,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, before railing against illegal immigration and calling for an end to the signature-gathering path to the ballot.

Three other candidates — Carson Jorgensen, Scott Robbins and Sylvia Miera-Fisk — were eliminated in the first round of voting. Cox and Lyman advanced to a second round, which Lyman won with 67.5% of the delegate vote.

Cox to face Lyman in June primary

Because Cox has qualified for the June 25 primary by gathering signatures, he will face Lyman in a two-man race for the GOP nomination.

The Utah Republican Party nominating convention kicked off late Saturday morning, after thousands of delegates convened on the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City to select nominees for the 2024 election.

Official business at the convention was delayed into the afternoon after multiple delegates confronted party leaders asking to vote by paper ballot, instead of the electronic balloting system, and several others complained about the lengthy process to check in in the morning.

Delegates voted on several statewide races first, beginning with auditor and attorney general before moving on to the gubernatorial race. Treasurer Marlo Oaks is the only Republican in the race and gave a short speech before officially advancing to the general election.

Other races

Senate candidate and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs received a boost to his campaign after receiving an unexpected endorsement from the de facto leader of the Republican party: Trump.

The former president posted an endorsement for Staggs on social media Saturday morning, backing the self-described “America First” candidate for the seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Mitt Romney.

“Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “A Highly Successful Entrepreneur, who has served brilliantly as Mayor of Riverton for the past six years, Trent knows how to Create Jobs, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, and Secure the Border. As your next Senator, Trent will help us Unleash American Energy, Support our Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Trent Staggs has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will be a GREAT Senator, and never let you down!”

Staggs is one of 10 Republicans seeking the U.S. Senate seat, three of whom have already qualified for the primary by collecting signatures.

Other closely watched races include the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District seat, as well as Cox’s campaign for reelection.

The convention is expected to last most of the day, and the high-profile races are slated to be considered last.

KSL 5 TV Live

