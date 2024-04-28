Police say one person injured in shooting Saturday night

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

According to police. the shooting occurred in the area of 1612 w. Wright Circle. Police said one person was injured.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.