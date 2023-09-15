On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Child care providers facing tough choices as pandemic relief funds phase out

Sep 15, 2023, 11:53 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Working parents with young kids are bracing for a big disruption in child care as pandemic relief funds expire at the end of September.

KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua explains the impact it will have on people who provide it, and families who rely on it.

During the pandemic, Utah received about $600 million in federal funding as part of America’s Rescue plan. The lifeline helped keep 900 child care centers afloat. The grant isn’t completely going away yet – but starting in October, payments will be reduced by 75%.

We spoke to the director of Utah’s largest child care center about the hard decisions they’re facing to keep their doors open.

Students at ABC Great Beginnings in West Valley City use their creativity and imagination in Miss Chandra’s pre-K class. This is one of 15 centers operated by Johnny Anderson, which serve over 3,000 children.

“Our teachers are the business,” he said. “They are the industry. If that part breaks, then the whole thing falls apart.”

Anderson worries the child care crisis is about to get worse. Most of the pandemic-era funding in Utah has been exhausted and will dry up by next June.

A report from the Century Foundation found that Utah is one of a handful of states at risk of seeing half of their 900 licensed programs close.

“All we can do is pass the cost on to parents,” Anderson said. “That’s what we’ve been forced to do.”

Experts say it has exposed what are really long-standing problems.

On average, child care can cost anywhere from about $5,000 to more than $15,000, according to government data. And yet child care workers have historically made less than the national average.

“We can’t all of a sudden say well our minimum of $15 an hour is going to drop down to $10. There would be nobody to work,” Anderson said.

Rebecca Banner, director for Utah’s Office of Child Care, says parents can get some financial relief.

“It’s important for parents to know that they may be eligible to receive child care subsidies that could help offset the costs of child care if they see that increasing over the next couple of months,” she said.

Meantime, Anderson said Utah lawmakers can step up and take pressure off families.

“If New Mexico can do it, Utah can do it. We have the resources. We have the ability. We just need it to be a priority.”

Click here to apply for child care subsidies and here for another great resource about child care. Families can use this site to find available child care in their communities. They can filter based on needs, cost, type of care and several other factors.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Many haunted attractions open this weekend in Utah as Halloween season kicks off

Haunted houses around the state are launching their events this weekend for spooky season.

12 hours ago

(Photo courtesy: Travis Daddow)...

Ashley Moser

Brother of pedestrian hit and killed in South Salt Lake pleads with drivers to slow down

The family of a woman hit and killed by a car in South Salt Lake is pleading with drivers to slow down.

12 hours ago

Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile Virus. (File photo)...

Josh Ellis

Salt Lake adult hospitalized with severe case of West Nile virus

Salt Lake County health officials confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county on Friday.

12 hours ago

A man skateboards with an umbrella as it rains in Salt Lake City on Aug. 22. Utah water officials s...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

How impactful have this year’s monsoons been for Utah’s water supply?

Utah's monsoon season is slowly winding down, but not before leaving an impact on Utah's reservoirs in various ways.

12 hours ago

The Utah Attorney General's Office CASE Strike Force is looking for these people in connection to a...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah AG’s office asks for help finding suspects in elaborate retail theft ring

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is asking for the public’s help to bust an organized crime ring across the Wasatch Front. The group is stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from stores, in a crime that ultimately trickles down to shoppers.

2 days ago

File - Credit cards as seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A low credit score can hurt your ability...

Matt Gephardt

How loopholes in the fine print of credit cards can thwart hopes for rewards points or cash back

The promise of rewards induces lots of folks to sign up for credit cards, but some of those are not getting all the rewards they may think they are.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Child care providers facing tough choices as pandemic relief funds phase out