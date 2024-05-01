On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Magna man charged with kidnapping, beating woman for 3 days

May 1, 2024, 1:13 PM

FILE — A Magna man was charged Tuesday with nearly a dozen felonies accusing him of holding his girlfriend captive for three days, sexually and physically assaulting her during that time and threatening to harm her family. (Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

(Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


MAGNA — A Magna man was charged Tuesday with nearly a dozen felonies accusing him of holding his girlfriend captive for three days, sexually and physically assaulting her during that time and threatening to harm her family.

Brett Nicolas Barner, 43, is charged in 3rd District Court with six counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; aggravated sexual extortion of an adult and aggravated assault resulting in loss of consciousness, second-degree felonies; and aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.

A woman, who police describe as Barner’s “intimate partner,” was at his residence on April 19 when they got into an argument and Barner “punched (her) in the face and head,” according to charging documents. “Barner took (her) phone so she could not call anyone for help. Barner told (her) that if she left, he would kill her, her mother, and her pregnant daughter.”

He also threatened to send her family explicit videos of them that were recorded without her knowledge, the charges state, adding that Barner also forced the woman to smoke methamphetamine with him and then sexually assaulted her.

“This occurred approximately two to four times a day over the three days (she) was held captive. Barner continuously struck (her) in the head, as well as kicked (her) and pulled her hair. Barner kept the door locked and only allowed (her) out to use the restroom, watching her the entire time. Barner covered the windows with cardboard and pillows,” the charges say.

On April 21, Barner called one of the woman’s friends using her phone. At one point, the man asked if the woman was OK and could hear her crying in the background.

“Barner became infuriated after this call and placed his left hand on the front of (her) neck and his right hand on the back and lifted (her) off the ground while applying pressure to her neck. During this, Barner told (the woman), ‘I’m going to kill you … I’m done, you’re … dead,'” the charges state. Barner “wrapped his hands around (the woman’s) neck and lifted her off the ground until she became unconscious,” according to charging documents.

Police say he later “retrieved a pocketknife, put the knife to (the woman’s) throat, and told her he was going to kill her.”

But at that time, officers showed up at his door to speak to him.

“Barner instructed (the woman) to put on a hooded sweatshirt to conceal the injuries to her neck. Barner opened the pocketknife and told (her) that he would kill her if she said anything to the police. Barner and (the woman) were not separated during this conversation with the police, Barner did all of the speaking, and the police left the residence,” the charges state.

Barner then sent “threatening texts to (the woman’s) mom throughout the night,” according to the court documents.

After assuring Barner that she would not speak to police, the woman was able to leave the residence after three days.

Prosecutors have requested that Barner remain in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

