On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump wins all delegates at stake in Michigan GOP convention amid leadership battle

Mar 2, 2024, 8:37 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ERIC BRADNER AND DANIEL STRAUSS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump won all 39 delegates at stake at a Michigan Republican convention Saturday, as officials there sought to move past a leadership battle that has split the state party into rival factions.

The party chairman, former Ambassador and Congressman Pete Hoekstra, presided in Grand Rapids after days of disputes over where the convention would happen — and who would be in charge.

Tensions over the leadership battle were on display throughout the day, as convention organizers sent an email linking to its results that also included a post from Trump’s Truth Social account.

“I look forward to working with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra as Chairman of The Republican Party of Michigan. He is a winner who was a GREAT Congressman from Michigan and, likewise, did a fantastic job as Ambassador to the Netherlands. Pete will make The Republican Party of Michigan GREAT AGAIN, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be its Chairman — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” the post read.

The Michigan Republican Party’s state committee tapped Hoekstra as the new party chair in January after ousting former Chairwoman Kristina Karamo, an election denier and failed 2022 secretary of state nominee. Karamo sued, but a Michigan judge this week rejected her bid to retake power. The Republican National Committee also moved to recognize Hoekstra as the state party chair.

Amid the leadership struggle, Karamo and her aides had planned a convention in Detroit. Hoekstra, after taking over as party chair, announced one in Grand Rapids. Some delegates were confused over which to attend, and some Karamo allies in the 1st and 4th congressional districts broke off to hold their own gatherings Saturday.

Those in attendance in Grand Rapids acknowledged the toll the squabble had taken on the state GOP.

“Everyone’s emotions are really high,” said Hima Kolanagireddy, a delegate and candidate for RNC committeewoman.

She said she believes the party will unite “once the dust settles down” behind an effort to win in 2024. But she acknowledged the deep rift within the state GOP.

“It’ll take some time. There is a lot of hurt,” Kolanagireddy said. “And I think we will find our way, because at the end of the day, we are all Republicans. We need to unite in order to win.”

Rob Steele, an RNC committeeman, predicted that support for Trump — which was strong across all factions of the split state party — would help bring Republicans together.

“I think there’ll be noise but we’ll be ready to move forward,” Steele said.

Hoekstra on Saturday repeatedly invoked Trump to showcase the former president’s support for his chairmanship.

The Saturday meeting in Grand Rapids comes five days after Trump bested former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Michigan’s primary. The state awarded its delegates through a split process, with 16 up for grabs in the primary and the remaining 39 decided on Saturday; three went to the winner of each of the state’s 13 congressional districts.

Support for Trump dominated the Grand Rapids convention, with delegates sporting “Make America Great Again” hats and candidates for committee spots touting their history of support for the former president.

Outside of Trump, though, the divisions among Republicans were apparent. Flyers that read “Kristina KARAMO is our Chair” and “Pete Hoekstra is an Imposter” floated around the convention. The flyers said they were “paid for by “Patriots who believe in THE TRUTH!”

Ken Beyer, the 4th District chairman, told CNN on Saturday that he and other Karamo allies will seek to strip Hoekstra of his power.

“What we’re doing is we’re retreating back to our counties and we’re going to start replacing people who sided with Hoekstra right now … and we’ll replace them with new delegates,” he said.

Beyer also said Trump’s support for Hoekstra won’t end the division over control of the state GOP.

“I love Trump. Our district voted 100% for Trump. However, we’re not a cult,” Beyer said. “He’s not always given good advice. And I have to stand firm against him maybe getting bad information from somebody or — I don’t know why he makes the decision he makes. I know he wants to win Michigan.”

Hoekstra himself ticked off to reporters all the backing he had as Michigan Republican Party chairman.

“No. 1, the state committee acted. The RNC certified that what the state committee did was legitimate. Donald Trump has endorsed me. The congressional delegation has endorsed me. The state House and Senate leaders have endorsed me. And now you have the court making their determination. The appeals court making their determination,” Hoekstra said.

Clark Harrington, a delegate for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, described the chairmanship of the GOP as “kind of in disarray” but said “the vote for Trump is unanimous.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Workers clear snow in a residential neighborhood, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. (AP P...

Brooke Hess and Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

A massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada. High winds and heavy snow close roads and ski resorts

A powerful blizzard that a meteorologist termed “as bad as it gets” howled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, closing a long stretch of Interstate 80 in Northern California, forcing ski resorts to shut down, and leaving thousands of homes without power.

2 hours ago

People inspect damage and recover items from their homes following Israeli air strikes on February ...

Waafa Shurafa and Samy Magdy

U.S. says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide

A senior U.S. official says Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it.

11 hours ago

yellow tape crossing blue and red lights...

Associated Press

Body parts of 2 people found in Long Island park and police are trying to identify them

Police on New York's Long Island were trying to identify human remains found in a popular suburban park that appear to be from a man and a woman.

13 hours ago

A vehicle drives through blowing snow near Interstate 80 (I-80) in the Sierra Nevada mountains at t...

Scott Sonner

Powerful storm in California and Nevada shuts interstate and dumps snow on mountains

Tens of thousands of customers are without power early Saturday and a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 remains closed indefinitely.

1 day ago

FILE: Ballots are counted by Maricopa County Elections Department staff ahead of Tuesdays election ...

Associated Press

Arizona’s new voting laws that require proof of citizenship are not discriminatory, a US judge rules

A U.S. district judge has ruled Arizona legislators did not discriminate when they adopted laws requiring counties to verify the status of registered voters who haven’t provided proof of U.S. citizenship.

1 day ago

Boeing fuselages leave the supply line for further construction....

Chris Isidore and Gregory Wallace, CNN

Boeing wants to buy back the company that builds the body of its troubled Max planes

Boeing said it is in talks to buy Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier that was part of Boeing until a 2005 sale and one that was also involved in an Alaska Airlines mid-air door plug blowout.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Trump wins all delegates at stake in Michigan GOP convention amid leadership battle