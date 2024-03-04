On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

Nikki Haley will win DC GOP primary, CNN projects

Mar 3, 2024, 6:58 PM

Nikki Haley speaks with KSL TV during a campaign trip to Utah following a large trail of losses in ...

Nikki Haley speaks with KSL TV during a campaign trip to Utah following a large trail of losses in early caucuses and primaries. On Sunday, Haley was delcared the winner of the Washington, D.C. Republican presidential primary. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GREGORY KRIEG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will win the Republican presidential primary in Washington, DC, CNN projects, after three days of voting in the party’s only capital polling location – a downtown hotel.

Haley’s victory – her first of the primary – comes on the eve of what is expected to be a decisive week in the GOP primary, as she attempts one last stand as the race turns national.

Haley’s victory, though, did not come as a major surprise. Many in Washington believed the District represented her best, and perhaps only, chance to win a primary. Former President Donald Trump’s hold on the capital’s GOP, which counts roughly 22,000 registered voters, has never quite reflected his dominance across the country. Trump won the primary in 2020, running uncontested, but finished third in the 2016 cycle. Haley held an event on Friday with local GOP leaders, a clear sign of optimism.

Republicans will mostly forget about Washington now, at least in the coming general election. Biden won it in 2020 with more than 92% of the vote. The District has never supported a Republican presidential candidate. The GOP’s high-water mark came in 1972, when Richard Nixon managed a little more than 21% during a landslide re-election.

