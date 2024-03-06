On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas man arrested in alleged scam attempt against disgraced former congressman George Santos

Mar 6, 2024, 4:19 PM

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. A Texas m...

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. A Texas man was arrested Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on accusations he schemed to dupe George Santos into wiring him money with the false promise that he could get the criminal corruption charges against the disgraced congressman dropped. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JAKE OFFENHARTZ, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A Texas man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he schemed to dupe George Santos into wiring him money with the false promise that he could get the criminal corruption charges against the disgraced congressman dropped.

Federal prosecutors said Hector Medina of El Paso concocted a fake identity as a fixer with connections to judges as he solicited a wire transfer from Santos, then a New York congressman facing his own wire fraud charges and scandal.

There is no indication in the criminal complaint that Santos took Medina up on his alleged offer.

The allegations against Medina as described in court documents appeared far less sophisticated than the interlocking web of fraud and deceit that federal prosecutors said was committed by Santos. The Republican congressman was expelled from the House in December.

Federal agents said they became aware last summer that Medina was pestering Santos with text messages and videos claiming he could “get everything dropped, evidence that is on you removed.” In a text message — they said — Medina requested Santos wire $900,000 to his bank account, assuring him: “I’m the real deal.”

Medina, who also went by the name Michael Soto, used a similar method on several other well-known figures who were facing criminal exposure, according to prosecutors.

Texas man knew his actions were wrong

He told prosecutors that he knew the scheme was wrong. However, he was seeking to pay off $100,000 in gambling debts, according to authorities. Medina faces a wire fraud charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison in event of a conviction. A voicemail left with his attorney was not returned.

Santos, meanwhile, is facing up to 22 years in prison if convicted. The ex-lawmaker faces a slew of criminal charges. Those charges include allegations that he defrauded campaign donors, lied to Congress about his wealth, received unemployment benefits while employed and used campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses like designer clothing. He also is alleged to have made unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to some of his donors.

Santos pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment in October accusing him of several frauds. He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference in August. The ex-congressman did not respond to a text message seeking comment on Medina’s arrest.

Last month, Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election for Santos’ former seat.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

U.S. Capitol at twilight...

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

House passes $460 billion package of spending bills. Senate expected to act before shutdown deadline

The House has passed a $460 billion package of spending bills that would keep money flowing to key federal agencies through the remainder of the budget year. The Senate is expected to take up the legislation before a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

1 hour ago

FILE - "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary...

Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Jury convicts movie armorer of involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

A jury has convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a Western film rehearsal.

1 hour ago

Dean Phillips...

Will Weissert and Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota has dropped out of 2024 Democratic presidential race.

2 hours ago

Ground cinnamon...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

FDA warns six ground cinnamon brands have high levels of lead

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its investigation into tainted cinnamon products, and its experts now say that the lead contamination extends beyond the cinnamon applesauce pouches that were recalled in October.

3 hours ago

The whereabouts of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry had been in doubt until he resurfaced in Puer...

Caitlin Stephen Hu, Tara John, Priscilla Alvarez, Richard Roth and Michael Rios, CNN

US pushes Haiti’s prime minister on transition as gang leader warns of ‘genocide’

The US has called for “urgent” movement toward a political transition in Haiti, as gangs run amok in the nation’s capital.

4 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking a...

Robert Yoon

Why AP called most Super Tuesday states for Trump and how Haley won Vermont: Race calls explained

In the night's final call, the AP declared Trump the winner of Utah's presidential caucuses at 1:39 a.m. MST with 65% of the votes counted and Trump holding 58% of them.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Texas man arrested in alleged scam attempt against disgraced former congressman George Santos