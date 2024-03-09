On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Hill Air Force Base fighters to fly at night in March and April

Mar 8, 2024, 5:04 PM

An Airman monitors an F-35A Lightning II during a hot pit refuel at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during night flying operations. (U.S. Air Force file photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


LAYTON — Throughout March and April, Layton’s residents might be hearing thunder, but probably won’t see any F-35 lightning’s.

That’s because beginning Monday and running until Mar. 22, pilots stationed at Hill Air Force Base will conduct night-flying operations, according to a statement released by the base. The base did not say what days in April will be used for the night flying.


Hill Air Force Base is home to the active duty 388th Fighter Wing, as well as the reservist-staffed 419th Fighter Wing, consisting of 78 of the fighter jets.

According to Col. Michael Gette, the flights will be training with the F-35A Lightning II jet, primarily at the Utah Test and Training Range.

The flights are scheduled to be finished by 10:30 most nights. According to a statement from the base, the units “must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities.”

Hill Air Force Base fighters to fly at night in March and April