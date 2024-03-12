Sandy police urge drivers to slow down after high-speed traffic stops near Alta High School

SANDY — Police were urging caution Monday after an officer made three recent traffic stops at high speeds on the road next to Alta High School.

“It does raise a lot of concern,” said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt as he discussed the stops.

According to Moffitt, an officer doing traffic enforcement Friday along 1000 East stopped one driver at 58 mph, another at 65 and yet another at 67 in a 35 mph zone.

Two of the drivers were high school students, Moffitt said.

“We’re talking freeway speeds practically in a neighborhood,” Moffitt said.

Moffitt pointed out that 1000 East was not only an area filled with students in the mornings and afternoons doing the school year, but also a popular place for skateboarders, cyclists and runners.

He said he was even more concerned about the bad road behavior if it manifests in the early mornings in the weeks to come with the recent change to daylight saving time.

“Seven o’clock in the morning — it’s dark when you’ve got kids on their way, making their way to school,” he said.

Crossing guard Lisa Van Wagenen said she helps children from nearby Altara Elementary cross 1000 East at 11000 South. She said there have already been a number of near misses over the years even without excess speed.

“We have a lot of close calls of kids just walking out and people just zooming through,” Van Wagenen said.

She also urged drivers to be vigilant and slow down.

“Be aware because that’s I think our biggest concern,” Van Wagenen said. “We don’t want anybody to get hit, obviously.”