On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sandy police urge drivers to slow down after high-speed traffic stops near Alta High School

Mar 11, 2024, 10:27 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — Police were urging caution Monday after an officer made three recent traffic stops at high speeds on the road next to Alta High School.

“It does raise a lot of concern,” said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt as he discussed the stops.

According to Moffitt, an officer doing traffic enforcement Friday along 1000 East stopped one driver at 58 mph, another at 65 and yet another at 67 in a 35 mph zone.

Two of the drivers were high school students, Moffitt said.

“We’re talking freeway speeds practically in a neighborhood,” Moffitt said.

Moffitt pointed out that 1000 East was not only an area filled with students in the mornings and afternoons doing the school year, but also a popular place for skateboarders, cyclists and runners.

He said he was even more concerned about the bad road behavior if it manifests in the early mornings in the weeks to come with the recent change to daylight saving time.

“Seven o’clock in the morning — it’s dark when you’ve got kids on their way, making their way to school,” he said.

Crossing guard Lisa Van Wagenen said she helps children from nearby Altara Elementary cross 1000 East at 11000 South. She said there have already been a number of near misses over the years even without excess speed.

 “We have a lot of close calls of kids just walking out and people just zooming through,” Van Wagenen said.

She also urged drivers to be vigilant and slow down.

“Be aware because that’s I think our biggest concern,” Van Wagenen said. “We don’t want anybody to get hit, obviously.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A "For rent" sign at a property in the Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Scott G. Winterton,...

Daniel Woodruff

What’s next after multiple pro-renter bills fall short at Utah Legislature

Renters’ advocates are calling for change after the Utah Legislature opted not to pass a number of bills aimed at helping tenants.

28 minutes ago

(Nancy Volmer, Salt Lake City International Airport)...

Amie Schaeffer, KSL NewsRadio

Water leak impacting travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport

The Salt Lake City International Airport is reporting a water leak. The tunnel that connects the A and B concourses is flooded.

3 hours ago

Photo: The Hoth...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City prepares for Olympics Future Host Commission visit

As part of the final steps for Utah to secure the bid to host the 2034 games, a key group of Olympic officials will visit Salt Lake City next month.

4 hours ago

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Dan Rascon

‘I stand in awe’: Church leaders prepare to rededicate historic Manti Utah Temple

The historic Manti Utah Temple is just days away from opening to the public after a two-and-a-half-year renovation.

4 hours ago

Utah Congresswoman Celeste Maloy reintroduced the Daylight Act on Monday March 11, 2024, which aims...

Mary Culbertson and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Utah Congresswoman reintroduces Daylight Act, would allow states to choose permanent daylight saving time

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy reintroduced the Daylight Act, which aims to give states the option to stay on daylight saving time permanently.

4 hours ago

North Ogden Police are on alert tonight after a possible attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl....

Shara Park

Police on alert after possible attempted kidnapping in North Ogden

North Ogden Police are on alert tonight after a possible attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Sandy police urge drivers to slow down after high-speed traffic stops near Alta High School