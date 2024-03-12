Educator to be awarded Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah educator is being recognized for offering STEM programs to students from all backgrounds.

Juliette Bautista Barahona will be awarded the Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology: K-12 Education. She is the founder and director of Club Ability — an afterschool program that has taught hundreds of Latino kids and those with special needs how to code. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua interviewed her in 2022.

Barahona said the tech industry can benefit from a diverse workforce, and that’s why she offers programs bridging gaps through technology.

“Receiving the Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology touches the very core of my heart, representing much more than personal recognition: it’s a celebration of our community at Club Ability, from the student ‘tech creators’ to every individual and organization that has believed in our vision,” Barahona said. “I firmly believe that together, we can position Utah as a leader in STEM education, using technology to unite everyone and bridge differences in race, language, and gender. This award is a victory for all of us, a testament to our collective spirit and shared commitment. My gratitude towards Utah is immense, not only for being the refuge where my family found health but also for providing me with a network of friends and mentors who helped me build Club Ability. I haven’t walked this path alone. Every step has been possible thanks to many others, especially my daughter Jimena.”

She will receive the award at a special ceremony on April 12. The medals are awarded to three individuals who have provided significant contributions and distinguished service to Utah and beyond in the fields of K-12 education, academic/research and industry.