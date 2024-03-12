On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Educator to be awarded Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology

Mar 12, 2024, 11:56 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah educator is being recognized for offering STEM programs to students from all backgrounds.

Juliette Bautista Barahona will be awarded the Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology: K-12 Education. She is the founder and director of Club Ability — an afterschool program that has taught hundreds of Latino kids and those with special needs how to code. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua interviewed her in 2022.

Utah woman helping create diversity, inclusion in tech industry

Barahona said the tech industry can benefit from a diverse workforce, and that’s why she offers programs bridging gaps through technology.

“Receiving the Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology touches the very core of my heart, representing much more than personal recognition: it’s a celebration of our community at Club Ability, from the student ‘tech creators’ to every individual and organization that has believed in our vision,” Barahona said. “I firmly believe that together, we can position Utah as a leader in STEM education, using technology to unite everyone and bridge differences in race, language, and gender. This award is a victory for all of us, a testament to our collective spirit and shared commitment. My gratitude towards Utah is immense, not only for being the refuge where my family found health but also for providing me with a network of friends and mentors who helped me build Club Ability. I haven’t walked this path alone. Every step has been possible thanks to many others, especially my daughter Jimena.”

She will receive the award at a special ceremony on April 12. The medals are awarded to three individuals who have provided significant contributions and distinguished service to Utah and beyond in the fields of K-12 education, academic/research and industry.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Jill Colvin and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

House Republicans continue with TikTok ban vote, despite Trump’s disapproval

House Republicans are moving ahead with a bill that would require Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the United States

1 hour ago

Volunteer Kristin Purdy wrangles a gray-crowned rosy finch from a trap near Powder Mountain, Thursd...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Scientists flock to Utah resort to catch one of North America’s least studied birds

EDEN, Weber County — As snow fell hard and heavy on the Wasatch Mountains, six wildlife scientists from the Department of Wildlife Resources crouched in the vestibule of a Powder Mountain condo Thursday, watching and waiting for an elusive species of alpine finch to wander into their trap. Clark’s nutcrackers called from the aspen grove […]

4 hours ago

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package has no back seats to save weight. (Porsche via CN...

Peter Valdes-Dapena

Porsche unveils one of the fastest road cars in the world, featuring 1,000-horsepower ‘launch control’ button

Porsche's electric 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, coming to market this summer, has already set two racetrack speed records for an electric car.

8 hours ago

A radio from the 1940s at Elemente on Pierpont Ave. in Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday April 6, 2005...

Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Save Our Signal!  Lawmakers close in on votes needed to keep AM radio in every car

Politicians are closing in on the required number of votes needed to pass federal legislation that requires AM radios in every new car.

22 hours ago

two-faced calf...

Associated Press

Rare 2-faced calf born last month at a Louisiana farm is flourishing despite the odds

A rare calf born with two faces — four eyes, two noses, two mouths and two ears — continued to flourish Thursday, eight days after its birth at a southwest Louisiana farm.

4 days ago

Beijing Headquarters...

Brian Fung, CNN

Wait, is America actually banning TikTok now?

House lawmakers are moving with dizzying speed with a plan that could ban TikTok from the United States.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Educator to be awarded Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology