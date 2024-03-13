On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Cox fields questions on elected officials transparency, immigration during town hall

Mar 12, 2024, 10:04 PM

Man sits between Utah's historic flag and U.S. flag...

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox talks at a town hall he held on social media platforms. (Gov. Spencer J. Cox YouTube page)

(Gov. Spencer J. Cox YouTube page)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday night, answering questions about government transparency and assuaging concerns about Utah being a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigration.

The governor began the broadcast with an update on the nearly 600 bills passed by the Utah Legislature earlier this year, saying his team is still reviewing them ahead of the March 21 deadline to veto or sign any bills.

“We have a lot of work to do over the next week and a half but I’m grateful again to my legislators, to cabinet and staff members, members of the public who were part of the process,” he said. “It really is sausage-making in the best possible way. It can be a little bumpy and ugly at times, but it’s still better, I think — better than any other system on Earth.”

Calendar access for elected officials

Cox was asked early on about a high-profile bill passed late in the session that clarifies that public officials’ calendars are not subjected to record requests under the state’s Government Records Access and Management Act, also known as GRAMA.

“Why do you support keeping elected officials’ calendars private when they’re being paid with taxpayer dollars?” the governor was asked.

He responded by reiterating that the bill codifies what has been the long-standing intent of earlier laws related to public records, but promised to continue to release his calendar to the public each week.

“As a statewide elected official, but this is my full-time job, and that’s why I think it’s so important,” he said. “With our legislators, they are part-time officials, they have real jobs and this is not what they do every day. And their daily calendar is filled with lots of other things that are not public duties, so that’s why I felt it was important to sign that record.”

“But my promise to you is, I will continue to share my calendar with you, and I hope that other public officials will do the same,” he added.

Immigration concerns

Immigration has been a growing bipartisan concern thanks to the increase in border crossing late last year, and Cox said he was “very concerned about the influx of migrants from the border,” after he was asked about the impact of illegal immigration on the state.

He referenced a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week, during which Mayorkas promised to improve communication with governors about the number of border crossings and asylum seekers.

“We need the president to do more to secure the border — I made that very clear,” Cox said Tuesday.

The governor was also asked about Utah’s supposed status as a “sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants. Questions about Utah’s status have continued to plague the Republican governor after a memo issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year appeared to designate Utah as a sanctuary “due to terminations of intergovernmental service agreements” by several county sheriffs.

The agency later told KSL.com it had rescinded the memo, and the Utah Sheriffs’ Association accused Senate candidate Trent Staggs of releasing a “naive and uninformed” statement in response to the memo — which it called “misleading.”

“Let me say this as clearly as possible: Utah is not a sanctuary state. It has never been a sanctuary state. It will never be a sanctuary state. And anyone who tells you otherwise is lying,” Cox said. “They’re lying to you because they want to use fear and divisiveness to try to gain power.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vot...

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Trump wins delegates needed to become GOP’s presumptive nominee for third straight election

Donald Trump has secured the delegates necessary to lead the GOP in a third presidential election.

2 hours ago

FILE - Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Khark...

Associated Press

Pentagon to give Ukraine $300 million in weapons even as it lacks funds to replenish US stockpile

The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks to help Kyiv in its desperate fight against Russia.

5 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CA) leaves the House Chamber as the House of Re...

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Republican Rep. Ken Buck to leave Congress next week, narrowing GOP’s slim majority

Republican Rep. Ken Buck has announced that he’ll resign next week, narrowing his party’s razor-thin House majority.

6 hours ago

A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center i...

Associated Press

Fears of noncitizens voting prompt GOP state lawmakers in Missouri to propose driver’s license label

All Missouri driver’s licenses would be labeled with a U.S. citizenship stamp under a bill approved Tuesday by Republican House members, who argued the change is needed because of an increase in illegal border crossings.

6 hours ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. News outlets are warning of a deadl...

Jill Colvin and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

House Republicans continue with TikTok ban vote, despite Trump’s disapproval

House Republicans are moving ahead with a bill that would require Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the United States

10 hours ago

The U.S. General Services Administration visited Utah, announcing the project to restore Frank E. M...

Karah Brackin

Biden admin announces spending initiative will fund restoration of historic Utah courthouse

The White House announced a spending initiative will come to Utah at the Frank E. Moss U.S. Courthouse, by restoring the building and improving its sustainability and emissions.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cox fields questions on elected officials transparency, immigration during town hall