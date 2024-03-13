On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge

Mar 13, 2024, 11:26 AM

FILE - A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. A Nebraska woman is ...

FILE - A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. A Nebraska woman is facing theft charges, accusing her of exploiting a gas pump glitch at a Lincoln, Neb. service station. Authorities say the woman found that by double-swiping a rewards card, she could put the pump into demo mode and get free gas. She's accused of costing the station nearly $28,000 in gas over a seven-month period. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas!

Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that, prosecutors said. The 45-year-old woman was arrested March 6 and faces felony theft charges accusing her of a crime that cost the gas station nearly $28,000.

Prosecutors say the woman exploited the system over a period of several months. Police learned of the problem in October when the loss-prevention manager at Bosselman Enterprises reported that the company’s Pump & Pantry in Lincoln had been scammed.

Fuel pumps at the station received a software update in November 2022 that managed, among other things, rewards cards. But the company was unaware of a glitch that allowed anyone swiping a rewards card twice to put a gas pump into demonstration mode. In demo mode, the user could pump gas at no cost.

A probable cause statement from prosecutors said the loss-prevention manager determined that one particular card had been used repeatedly to obtain free gas. Police were able to trace the card to the suspect, and video surveillance showed the woman pumping gas on multiple occasions from November 2022 until June 1, when the glitch was fixed, the statement said.

Authorities believe the woman not only used the scam to get free gas, but that she allowed another woman to use her card — for a fee.

The probable cause statement said the other woman told police that she paid to use the card for “discounted fuel.” Authorities believe the woman paid Thompson $500 for gas purchases that should have cost about $700.

All told, the card was used 510 times, and more than 7,400 gallons of gas were pumped for free, the probable cause statement said.

The suspect is free on bond and has a court hearing April 11. A phone message was left Tuesday with her attorney.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Only one of the one-cent Z-grill, the rarest US stamp, is available to private collectors. When it ...

Harmeet Kaur, CNN

The rarest US stamp is going up for auction, expected to sell for millions

Here’s something for serious stamp collectors only. This summer, philatelists will have a chance to snag the rarest US stamp ever: the 1868 one-cent “Z-grill.”

55 minutes ago

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Associated Press

Officers kill armed man outside of Las Vegas-area complex before finding 3 slain women inside

Police near Las Vegas shot and killed a man who refused orders to drop a gun while walking toward them outside of an apartment complex.

1 hour ago

This screenshot shows several Trader Joe's bags listed for sale/auction on eBay for $$$ on March 13...

Gaetane Lewis, Associated Press

Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes are being resold for hundreds after going viral

Trader Joe’s mini canvas tote is the latest item to cause a stir on social media, so much so that resellers are taking advantage of the hype.

2 hours ago

A customer walks out of a Family Dollar store at Hickory Grove Market in Charlotte, N.C., in Novemb...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will close 1,000 stores

Family Dollar, the struggling discount chain that caters to low-income customers predominantly in cities, said Wednesday it will close nearly 1,000 stores.

2 hours ago

68-year-old, Rodrigo Constain, is sharing his survival story after his boat capsized and he was bit...

CNN

68-year-old man recounts moment he was bitten by crocodile in Everglades

A 68-year-old man is sharing his survival story after his boat capsized and he was bitten by a crocodile while at the Florida Everglades.

4 hours ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Kevin Freking

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn’t sell. Senate path unclear

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if its Chinese owner doesn't sell, and the bill now goes to the Senate.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge