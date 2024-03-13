On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Officers kill armed man outside of Las Vegas-area complex before finding 3 slain women inside

Mar 13, 2024, 12:50 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

FILE — Police lights (Grand County)

(Grand County)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NORTH LAS VEGAS. Nev. (AP) — Police near Las Vegas shot and killed a man who refused orders to drop a gun while walking toward them outside of an apartment complex where they later found three women who had been shot to death, authorities said.

The officers were responding to a Tuesday afternoon 911 call about shots being fired at the apartment complex north of downtown North Las Vegas, police said in a news release. A dispatcher could hear gunshots in the background during the call.

Two officers shot a man when he walked toward them and ignored commands to drop the weapon, authorities said.

The armed man was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers found the bodies of the slain women and a dog that had been shot to death inside two nearby apartments, where they also found a young child who was unharmed, police said.

Police believe the slain man was responsible for the killings, department spokesperson Kathleen Richards said Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t released the names of any of the dead. The officers were placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting of the man.

Less than three hours after the shootings at the apartment complex, officers responding to a report of a shooting in a business parking lot found a man believed to be in his 20s dead in a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.

Police have not identified a suspect in the driver’s killing, but Richards said they don’t believe it was linked to the earlier attack at the apartment complex.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Only one of the one-cent Z-grill, the rarest US stamp, is available to private collectors. When it ...

Harmeet Kaur, CNN

The rarest US stamp is going up for auction, expected to sell for millions

Here’s something for serious stamp collectors only. This summer, philatelists will have a chance to snag the rarest US stamp ever: the 1868 one-cent “Z-grill.”

1 hour ago

This screenshot shows several Trader Joe's bags listed for sale/auction on eBay for $$$ on March 13...

Gaetane Lewis, Associated Press

Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes are being resold for hundreds after going viral

Trader Joe’s mini canvas tote is the latest item to cause a stir on social media, so much so that resellers are taking advantage of the hype.

2 hours ago

A customer walks out of a Family Dollar store at Hickory Grove Market in Charlotte, N.C., in Novemb...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will close 1,000 stores

Family Dollar, the struggling discount chain that caters to low-income customers predominantly in cities, said Wednesday it will close nearly 1,000 stores.

3 hours ago

FILE - A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. A Nebraska woman is ...

Associated Press

Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge

A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas! Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that, prosecutors say.

3 hours ago

68-year-old, Rodrigo Constain, is sharing his survival story after his boat capsized and he was bit...

CNN

68-year-old man recounts moment he was bitten by crocodile in Everglades

A 68-year-old man is sharing his survival story after his boat capsized and he was bitten by a crocodile while at the Florida Everglades.

4 hours ago

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen in the app store on a phone on March 13, 2024 in...

Kevin Freking

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn’t sell. Senate path unclear

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if its Chinese owner doesn't sell, and the bill now goes to the Senate.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Officers kill armed man outside of Las Vegas-area complex before finding 3 slain women inside