Unified police hope to identify burglar in Millcreek break in

MILLCREEK — Police on Wednesday were hoping to identify a burglar in a recent, broad-daylight break-in captured by a doorbell camera.

According to Unified Police Department Sgt. Aymee Race, the break-in happened on Feb. 22 at around 10 a.m. near 3500 South and 2000 East and the camera captured the suspect repeatedly kicking in the door, even though a car passed by shortly afterward.

“He comes up on a bike, he walks up to the door and yeah, he’s just kicking the door in,” Race said.

She said the man got away with a “multitude” of undisclosed valuables before fleeing.

“This is just a one-and-only in this area,” Race said. “We haven’t identified the suspect in any other crimes at this point.”

The video was concerning to neighbors — even those who live blocks away but had experienced their own break-in attempts.

“It’s kind of crazy that they would try and do it in the middle of the day, in daylight,” Katie Wright said. She said a woman once tried to break into her home in the middle of the night.

“It was, I believe, the banging of the brick that woke me up,” Wright said. “She was using a brick to try and break some of the windows and the door to get in.”

Wright said ordeals like these are obviously traumatizing to the families targeted.

“You feel a bit violated and uneasy that they’ll come back or somebody else will come and try and get in and violate your space and your privacy.”

Race said detectives were hoping somebody might recognize the man captured in the videos from the Feb. 22 burglary.

She also encouraged neighbors to check their doorbell cameras for any clues or additional unusual activity.

Anybody with information was asked to contact Unified Police Department detectives at 385-468-9634.