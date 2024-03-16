On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah food drive volunteers help provide food to the growing number of Utahns who need it

Mar 16, 2024, 5:57 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The annual Feed Utah statewide food drive was held Saturday morning.

People across Utah leave food on their front porch for volunteers to pick up and deliver to food pantries in their area.

This year, more than 300,000 Utahns could use a little extra held when it comes to food.

“The need right now is something we have never seen before at these levels,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank. “We had issues during the pandemic and we had issues right after COVID as people were going back to work. Those numbers have not gone down and now inflation is impacting housing and we know how expensive gas and food are. Daycare expenses. Everything families are trying to do is hampering their ability to buy food.”

Saturday’s food drive provided 245 pantries and programs in Utah with more food to help those who need it.

Thousands of volunteers will make sure of it.

“You know, we put the call out and people rally and we are the envy of our peers across the country as far as food banks because no other states do what we do,” Bott said.

(Mark Less. KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Volunteer knows from experience

Annie Kamerath is one of those volunteers.

She is a nurse with the University of Utah Kidney and Liver program, who had a team of volunteers help sort food outside the Utah Food Bank’s Salt Lake City headquarters.

“It feels good. Just giving back to the community,” Kamerath said.

She knows what it is like to be really hungry.

“I have been there personally,” said Kamerath. “We used the food bank to get through the week or feed our kids.”

Kamerath said she is doing better now, so when she heard the Utah Food Bank was looking for volunteers to help with this big statewide food drive, she had to be here.

“Just paying back what I had. It is great to know that other people I work with are willing to give up their Saturday,” she said. “It’s OK to ask for help when you need it, and when you have the time and the money at a higher point in your life, to give the time back.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Payson police say they are investigating a critical incident

Payson police say they are investigating a critical incident Saturday evening.

50 minutes ago

Historic architecture and diverse local businesses line 25th Street in Ogden. (Laura Steitz, Desere...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Ogden’s historic 25th Street 1 of 20 US corridors up for ‘Best Main Street’ honors

To local boosters and residents, it's a no-brainer Ogden's historic 25th Street is a valuable asset.

57 minutes ago

The Gateway in Salt Lake City held its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Síamsa on March 16, 202...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Salt Lake City celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The Gateway was full of green on Saturday, where people gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day one day before the official holiday occurred.

3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Carlysle Price

Suspect being charged with aggravated assault after apartment stabbing

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call today after Seth Nielsen was stabbed in his apartment.

6 hours ago

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 20: Snow piles up on a car license plate before the 2016 Sundance Film Fes...

Carter Williams

Why most Utahns won’t be required to have a front license plate anymore

Most Utahns will no longer be issued two license plates and will no longer be required to have a front license plate by next year, under a new Utah law.

7 hours ago

Officials examining the fire...

Carlysle Price

Three alarm fire destroys Provo structure

Four fire stations were called to put out a three alarm structure fire in Provo

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah food drive volunteers help provide food to the growing number of Utahns who need it