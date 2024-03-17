On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Iceland volcano erupts prompting evacuation of Blue Lagoon

Mar 17, 2024, 11:05 AM

Spectators watch plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóra-Skógfell in Ic...

Spectators watch plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóra-Skógfell in Iceland on March 16. (Marco di Marco, Associated Press)

(Marco di Marco, Associated Press)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIYA KNIGHT, CNN


CNN

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (CNN)Iceland’s world-famous Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavík were evacuated on Saturday following a volcanic eruption in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland’s public broadcaster RÚV reported.

Lava appeared to be flowing rapidly towards north of the town Grindavík, just as it did during the eruption on February 8, RÚV said citing the Icelandic Met Office. RUV later reported that lava was also flowing toward the Grindavíkurvegur road – the main road leading to Grindavik.

“The fissure is about three kilometers long [about 1.9 miles], and runs from Stóra-Skógfell towards Hagafell,” it said.

However, anti-lava barriers outside Grindavik are holding and there has been no damage to critical infrastructure since the eruption, Iceland’s civil protection agency spokeswoman Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir told CNN Sunday.

Plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóra-Skógfell in Iceland on March 16. (Marco di Marco, Associated Press) The skyline of Reykjavik is against the backdrop of orange coloured sky due to molten lava flowing out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16. ( Halldor Kolbeins, AFP/Getty Images) People on the outskirts of Reykjavik take pictures of the orange colored sky as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland, on March 16. (Halldor Kolbeins, AFP/Getty Images) Spectators watch plumes of smoke from volcanic activity between Hagafell and Stóra-Skógfell in Iceland on March 16. (Marco di Marco, Associated Press)

With the barriers diverting the lava, there was no immediate danger to the town, and other parts of Iceland remained unaffected, she added.

Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik Airport, and other regional airports remain fully operational, RUV said. However, volcanic gas is expected to be detectable in the town near the airport on Sunday, RUV reported.

The current eruption is the most powerful in the recent sequence of seismic activity, geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told RUV after returning from a helicopter flight over the site.

Guðmundsson said the fissure, which is very active now, extends from the northern side of Hagafell and north to Stóra-Skógfell. He estimated it was about 3.5 kilometers wide.

“Based on the speed of the lava flow,” Guðmundsson estimated that “it will not be long before it flows over Grindavíkurvegur road.”

Geophysicist Páll Einarsson told RÚV that the earthquakes at Grindavík clearly follow the same pattern as they have since October, with repeated magma flows that sometimes reach the surface. The earlier eruptions “were strong, lasted a short time, but were powerful while they lasted,” Einarsson added.

Just under an hour’s drive from Iceland’s capital and largest city Reykjavik, the Blue Lagoon is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

The site is part of southwest Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula — a thick finger of land pointing west into the North Atlantic Ocean from Reykjavik. As well as the Blue Lagoon, the peninsula is home to Iceland’s main airport, Keflavik International.

Iceland is one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet. Rather than having a central volcano, the Reykjanes Peninsula is dominated by a rift valley, with lava fields and cones.

The lagoon was evacuated earlier in March due to seismic activity. In November, it was closed for a week after 1,400 earthquakes were measured in 24 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A woman pours liquid into a ballot box during the Russian presidential election in Moscow, Russia, ...

Christian Edwards, Katharina Krebs, Anna Chernova and Darya Tarasova, CNN

Russia opens criminal cases after protesters pour dye in ballot boxes, start fires with voting underway

Russia has filed at least 15 criminal cases after people poured dye in ballot boxes, started fires or lobbed Molotov cocktails as small acts of civil disobedience marred the presidential vote.

20 hours ago

Latam Airlines 787...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Wall Street Journal: Latam Air flight plunge might have been caused by a mistake in the cockpit

A terrifying plunge on a Latam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight earlier this week might have been caused by a mistake made in the cockpit, and not any flaw in the Boeing jet, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

2 days ago

FILE - An attendee holds up flags during the New York City Pride Parade, June 24, 2018, in New York...

Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A Japanese court says denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

A Japanese high court has ruled that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions.

3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International Med...

Associated Press

Putin warns again that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is threatened

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened.

4 days ago

brown haired brown eyed woman in a red shirt and a hat...

Garna Mejia

Utah woman dies in Canada after car accident while traveling to family funeral

A Syracuse family is mourning the loss of their daughter after a tragic accident in Canada involving deer on the road. 

5 days ago

FILE - Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Khark...

Associated Press

Pentagon to give Ukraine $300 million in weapons even as it lacks funds to replenish US stockpile

The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks to help Kyiv in its desperate fight against Russia.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Iceland volcano erupts prompting evacuation of Blue Lagoon