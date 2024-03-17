On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Fact check: Trump, telling a completely fictional story, falsely claims he released ‘the tape’ of his Zelensky call

Mar 17, 2024, 1:16 PM

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Dayton International Airpo...

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday. (Scott Olson, Getty Images)

(Scott Olson, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL DALE, CNN


CNN

Washington (CNN)Former President Donald Trump told an entirely fictional story on Saturday about how he had supposedly outwitted his Democratic opponents by releasing “the tape” of the 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was a key factor in Trump’s first impeachment.

Speaking at a Saturday campaign rally in Ohio, Trump claimed he let Democrats make “wilder and wilder” claims about what he said to Zelensky, “and then we released the tape.” Trump proceeded to claim that when Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, who was then the speaker of the House, “heard” this tape, she was angry that she had been deceived by her allies’ previous “false” descriptions of the call; he claimed that Pelosi said to “her people”: “What the hell did you get me into? You hear this call? He didn’t do any of this stuff!”

Trump claimed that Pelosi was told, “Let’s just pretend he did and keep going forward.” He continued, “After they made up the story and then after that they heard the tape, they died. They didn’t know that phone call was taped. That was one good case of a phone call being taped. And they were taped and they got caught.”

Facts FirstTrump’s story is a complete fabrication. No tape of his call with Zelensky was ever released; Pelosi could not possibly have been angry with her allies after hearing a tape of the call because she has never heard a tape of the call. In fact, as of nearly five years after the July 2019 call, there is no known US recording of the conversation. What Trump’s White House actually released in September 2019 was a rough written transcript of the call — which corroborated, rather than contradicted, a government whistleblower’s central allegations about what Trump had said. Pelosi spokesperson Aaron Bennett said Sunday that Trump’s story is “fact-free nonsense.”

Presidential phone calls with foreign leaders are not typically recorded by the American side. Instead, they are inexactly memorialized in written form by a combination of software and US officials who listen in.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was one of the officials listening to Trump’s call with Zelensky in his role at the time as the top Ukraine expert for the White House’s National Security Council (and who later became an important witness in the impeachment inquiry), told CNN in a text message on Sunday that there is “no recording” of the call.

“He’s lying,” Vindman said.

Trump’s new story echoes his false claims from his presidency

Trump has been trying since late 2019 to rewrite reality about the phone call with Zelensky — in which, after Zelensky spoke of Ukraine wanting to buy weapons from the US, Trump pushed him to investigate Joe Biden, who was then Trump’s looming Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential election, as well as probe a baseless conspiracy theory about supposed Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election (in which Russia interfered). The false story Trump delivered at his Saturday rally was a more dramatic version of false stories he told more than four years ago, which CNN fact-checked at the time.

In the previous stories, Trump claimed that he had triumphed over a prominent figure in the impeachment effort, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, by releasing the rough transcript of the call with Zelensky after Schiff had misleadingly paraphrased what Trump had said. He claimed that Schiff never would have made his comments if he had known Trump would release the rough transcript.

But that Trump claim never made any sense, either — because, in reality, he released the rough transcript before Schiff gave his exaggerated rendition of it at a congressional hearing.

In Trump’s 2019 versions of the story, he claimed that Pelosi had been dismayed with her allies after she read the rough transcript, not after she listened to “the tape.” But there was no basis even for that claim; after the rough transcript was released, Pelosi issued a scathing statement accusing Trump of “lawlessness” and attempting “to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign.” A Pelosi spokesperson told CNN in 2019 that Trump’s account of her supposed thoughts was “complete fiction.”

Trump made numerous additional false claims at the Saturday rally in Ohio. He told the “tape” version of the story while again bashing Schiff, who is now running for a US Senate seat in California.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept....

Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

Schumer’s rebuke of Netanyahu shows the long, fragile line the US and allies walk on interference

Republicans and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lashed out at Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections.

4 hours ago

FILE - Retire Congress North Dakota Chairman Jared Hendrix, left, and U.S. Term Limits National Fie...

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

North Dakota voters will decide whether 81 is too old to serve in Congress

North Dakota voters will decide this June whether to prevent people from running for Congress if they're old enough to turn 81 during their House or Senate term.

1 day ago

FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before Presi...

Russ Bynum. The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders wants the US to adopt a 32-hour workweek

The 40-hour workweek has been standard in the U.S. for more than eight decades. Now some members of Congress want to give hourly workers an extra day off.

1 day ago

Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several crimin...

Devan Cole and Amy O'Kruk, CNN

See Trump’s busy legal and election calendar in 1 chart

Donald Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign schedule as he defends himself in several criminal cases while also vying for a second term in the White House.

2 days ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Iowa Fa...

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s not endorsing Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

2 days ago

FILE: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the Stat...

Kate Brumback

Fulton County DA Fani Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case, judge says

Judge: Fulton County DA Fani Willis must step aside from Trump case or remove special prosecutor before case can proceed.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Fact check: Trump, telling a completely fictional story, falsely claims he released ‘the tape’ of his Zelensky call