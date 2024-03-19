On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Mar 19, 2024, 3:32 PM

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies....

The Paris 2024 logo, representing the Olympic and Paralympic Games four months prior to the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games is displayed on the facade of Paris town hall on March 14, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY GRAHAM DUNBAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS


GENEVA (AP) — Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, the IOC said Tuesday.

The opening ceremony on July 26 will see thousands of athletes travel on boats down the River Seine for several miles (kilometers) toward the Eiffel Tower, instead of the normal parade of teams inside a stadium.

The International Olympic Committee said athletes from Russia and Belarus who are approved to compete at the Olympics as neutrals will have a chance only “to experience the event” — likely watching from near the river.

The IOC decision follows the International Paralympic Committee which two weeks ago announced a ban for its Paris opening ceremony on Aug. 28.

Russia and Belarus are barred from team sports at the Olympics because of the war in Ukraine and the IOC has laid out a two-step vetting procedure for individual athletes from those countries to be granted neutral status. Those athletes must first be approved by the governing body of their individual sport and then by an an IOC-appointed review panel.

Neutral athletes must not have publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine, or be affiliated with military or state security agencies. It is unclear if membership of a Russian military sports club, such as CSKA, will be a reason for denying neutral status.

The IOC said Tuesday it expects about 36 neutral athletes with Russian passports and 22 with Belarusian passports to qualify for the Paris Games.

A decision on whether those athletes will be allowed to take part in the Aug. 11 closing ceremony will be taken “at a later stage,” the IOC said.

Any medals won by neutral athletes will not be counted as a collective group in the overall medals table.

The IOC also revealed details of the replacement flag in jade green that will be used for neutral athletes at medal ceremonies, where a specially written anthem without lyrics will be played.

In another source of tension between Olympic leaders and Russian sport, the IOC decided Tuesday that the International Boxing Association led by Kremlin-backed Umar Kremlev will not be involved in organizing bouts for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The IOC also threatened to remove boxing from the Los Angeles program in what seemed like a challenge to national federations worldwide to distance themselves from the IBA and Kremlev.

The IOC withdrew its recognition of the IBA last year and the body was not allowed to take part in organizing boxing at the previous Tokyo Olympics or in Paris. But Kremlev has further riled the IOC with confrontational comments and support for the rival Friendship Games scheduled in Russia in September.

“If we do not have a new boxing body to work in partnership with the IOC, we will not be in a position to have boxing at the program of (Los Angeles),” the Olympic body said.

LEAVING RUSSIA

Two Russians athletes who have changed national-team eligibility to different countries got those moves approved by the IOC.

Swimmer Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, a two-time European silver medalist in distance freestyle events, is eligible to represent France at the Olympics, and Greco-Roman wrestler Aleksandr Komarov can compete for Serbia. He won the European championship this year.

GUATEMALA RESTORED

The IOC eased a suspension imposed 18 months ago on the national Olympic body of Guatemala because of alleged government interference.

The IOC cited “the interest of the athletes” as a reason for provisionally lifting the ban, which should clear the way for Guatemalan athletes to compete in Paris with their flag, anthem and team name.

The president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, came to Switzerland for talks with the IOC last month.

Photo: The Hoth...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake City prepares for Olympics Future Host Commission visit

As part of the final steps for Utah to secure the bid to host the 2034 games, a key group of Olympic officials will visit Salt Lake City next month.

8 days ago

A biathlete practicing for the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center....

Alex Cabrero

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon

Biathletes across the globe are in Utah and are getting ready to compete in a world-class biathlon competition this weekend. 

13 days ago

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

Details of Utah’s bid for the 2034 Olympics formally submitted by governor, mayor

In an instant, the key backers of Utah’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Games joined together to tap the submit button on a laptop in the ornate Gold Room of the state Capitol Thursday, sending thousands and thousands of pages of details about their hosting plans to the International Olympic Committee.

19 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NB...

Tim Reynolds, AP Basketball Writer

LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics, but health remains the big key

LeBron James still wants to participate in the Paris Olympics this summer, but an ongoing treatment plan for his left ankle has questions of possibility looming.

29 days ago

Utahns Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, former Brigham Young University teammates, are heading to Pa...

Erin Cox

6 Olympians celebrate 2 Utah runners, the first Americans to qualify for Paris Olympic Marathon

A group of some of the most accomplished people in the world came together, celebrating two Utahns who became the first Americans to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Marathon.

1 month ago

Olympic medals are displayed during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Me...

John Leicester

The Paris Olympics medals are made with pieces of the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — An Olympic medal inlaid with a piece of the Eiffel Tower. How’s that for a monumental prize? A hexagonal, polished chunk of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes’ necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that […]

1 month ago

