South Jordan combats water scarcity with new recycling water technology

SOUTH JORDAN — As the Utah population grows, so does our need for clean water. One city is aiming to be more water-wise.

South Jordan is combating the scarcity by purifying recycled water to meet the needs of the community.

“We don’t have a choice in South Jordan but to come up with additional water resources,” South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the city of South Jordan imports 100% of its water – they do not have a local source.

“We can’t make up water,” Ramsey said. “Reusing water we believe is the future for helping us make sure we have adequate supplies for our growing population.”

With the help of scientists, engineers, and other partners, the “Pure SoJo” project uses carbon-based technology to purify recycled water, helping address that basic human need.

“It’s been great to see that we found something that will work for the residents and future residents that come as well,” Assistant City Manager Jason Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said the project has been nearly a decade in the making.

“We’re very proud of this project and hope that in about 10 years from now we think we’ll be able to have a full-scale plant that we can implement into our drinking water systems,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said this innovative technology is cost-effective, and one she hopes will be implemented by other communities throughout our state and across the country

“Nothing will matter in the future if we don’t have water,” she said. “We need to make sure we have water. And this will help ensure that happens.”

The facility is open for public tours. If you’re interested in checking it out, you can sign up for a time on the City of South Jordan’s website.