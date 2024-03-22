Trader Joe’s is coming to Sugar House

SUGAR HOUSE — Trader Joe’s announced they would be opening a new Sugar House location. The new store will be located at 2160 South 700 East in Salt Lake City.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Salt Lake City, UT. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program,” the Trader Joe’s website stated.

The opening date was listed as “TBD,” but the website stated that crews were working hard to open doors in 2024.

The company said additional details and updates about the store and its opening will be shared here.

Currently, there are three operating Trader Joe’s stores in Utah. They’re located in Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City, and Orem. A fourth location was announced in Draper.