Trader Joe’s is coming to Sugar House

Mar 22, 2024, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

FILE; The Trader Joe's sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. Trader Joe's opened its first store in South Florida where shoppers can now take advantage of the California grocery chains low-cost wines and unique items not found in other stores. About 80 percent of what they sell is under the Trader Joe's private label. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BY ELIZA PACE


SUGAR HOUSETrader Joe’s announced they would be opening a new Sugar House location. The new store will be located at 2160 South 700 East in Salt Lake City.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Salt Lake City, UT. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program,” the Trader Joe’s website stated.

The opening date was listed as “TBD,” but the website stated that crews were working hard to open doors in 2024.

The company said additional details and updates about the store and its opening will be shared here. 

Currently, there are three operating Trader Joe’s stores in Utah. They’re located in Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City, and Orem. A fourth location was announced in Draper.

