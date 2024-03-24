On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

US had warned Russia ISIS was determined to attack

Mar 23, 2024, 7:30 PM

A Russian law enforcement officer near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shoot...

A Russian law enforcement officer near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident on March 22. (Maxim Shemetov, Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Maxim Shemetov, Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARY KAY MALLONEE, KATHERINE GRISE AND CHRIS LAU, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The US warned Moscow that ISIS militants were determined to target Russia in the days before assailants stormed the Crocus City Hall in an attack that killed scores of people, but President Vladimir Putin rejected the advice as “provocative.”

Gunmen stormed the concert hall near Moscow on Friday, opening fire and throwing an incendiary device in the worst terrorist attack on the Russian capital in decades.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Experts said the scale of the carnage – some of which was captured in video footage obtained by CNN showing crowds of people cowering behind cushioned seats as gunshots echoed in the vast hall – would be deeply embarrassing for the Russian leader, who had championed a message of national security just a week earlier when winning the country’s stage-managed election.

Not only had Russian intelligence services failed to prevent the attack, they said, but Putin had failed to heed warnings from the United States that extremists were plotting to target Moscow.

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Russia had said it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow,” including concerts, and it warned US citizens to avoid such places.

‘Shared this information’

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the US government had “shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy.”

But in a speech Tuesday, Putin had blasted the American warnings as “provocative,” saying “these actions resemble outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

That stance came despite Russian authorities having reported several ISIS-related incidents within the past month.

The state-run RIA Novosti reported on March 3 that six ISIS members were killed in a counter-terrorist operation in the Ingush Karabulak; on March 7, it said security services had uncovered and “neutralized” a cell of the banned organization Vilayat Khorasan in the Kaluga region, whose members were planning an attack on a synagogue in Moscow; and on March 20, it said the commander of an ISIS combat group had been detained.

Two sources familiar with the American information said that since November there had been a steady stream of intelligence that ISIS-K – an affiliate of ISIS that is active in Afghanistan and the surrounding region – was determined to attack Russia.

Moscow has intervened tellingly in Syria’s civil war, to the support of President Bashar al-Assad and against ISIS.

ISIS-K “sees Russia as being complicit in activities that regularly oppress Muslims,” Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center said, as quoted by Reuters.

He added that the group also counts as members a number of Central Asian militants, who hold their own grievances against Moscow.

A US official said Friday that Washington had no reason to doubt ISIS’ claim that it was responsible for the latest attack.

On Friday, following reports of the Crocus City Hall attack, the US embassy advised US citizens not to travel to Russia.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Officers stand guard near Moscow's Crocus City Hall...

Darya Tarasova, Anna Chernova, Tim Lister and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Putin says suspects in concert hall attack detained, death toll rises to 133

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall which claimed more than 130 lives after authorities said the four main suspects were caught near the border with Ukraine.

11 hours ago

Follow @bri_chavez...

Brianna Chavez

Halted adoption process leaves Utah woman stuck in Haiti

A Provo woman said she and several other American families living in Haiti are unable to come back to the United States due to a halted adoption process.

1 day ago

Handcuffs...

Pan Pylas Associated Press

British man who poisoned couple with fentanyl and monitored their death via app sentenced to life

A British IT worker who befriended and worked for an older couple, poisoned them with fentanyl and monitored their death with his cellphone.

1 day ago

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, Ma...

Associated Press

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall.

1 day ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, speaks in a prerecorded message in this screenshot from Friday, March 22, ...

Brian Melley and Jill Lawless

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

Kate, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment.

1 day ago

FILE: U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during th...

Edith M. Lederer

Russia and China veto US resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Russia and China have vetoed a U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution calling for “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

US had warned Russia ISIS was determined to attack