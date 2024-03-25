On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

First fatal mountain lion attack in California in 20 years leaves one man dead, brother injured, authorities say

Mar 24, 2024, 8:47 PM

One person died and another was injured after a mountain lion attack in a remote part of El Dorado ...

One person died and another was injured after a mountain lion attack in a remote part of El Dorado County in the Georgetown, California, area on Saturday. (KCRA via CNN Newsource)

(KCRA via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAJA RAZEK AND JESSICA FLYNN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — One man died and another was injured in the first fatal mountain lion attack in California in 20 years, according to authorities.

An 18-year-old called authorities around 1:13 p.m. local time Saturday to report he and his 21-year-old brother were attacked by a mountain lion while antler shed hunting in the Georgetown area, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The caller was separated from his brother during the attack and suffered “traumatic injuries” to his face, according to the release. Deputies and paramedics administered aid and took him to a hospital for further treatment.

Deputies searching for the missing brother found him on the ground next to the crouched mountain lion around 1:46 p.m., the release said.

The deputies fired their weapons to ward off the mountain lion so they could get to the brother, according to the release.

Scaring the mountain lion off

“Deputies discharged their firearms in order to scare the mountain lion off so they could render medical aid,” the release read. When they reached him, they realized the 21-year-old had died, according to the sheriff’s office.

“A fatality like this is extremely rare,” Kyle Parker, a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN affiliate KCRA.

The last fatal mountain lion attack in the state dates back to 2004, when a 35-year-old man was killed at Whiting Ranch Regional Park in Orange County, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s list of “verified mountain lion-human attacks.”

“According to historical reports, four fatal incidents involving six victims occurred around the turn of the previous century,” the agency notes. There have been 21 mountain lion attacks – defined as “direct physical contact between a human and a mountain lion resulting in physical injury or death” – since 1986, according to the list, not including the Saturday incident.

The mountain lion was later found by wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the El Dorado County trapper, according to Parker.

“The mountain lion was dispatched, and the body of the mountain lion was collected for further examination,” he said.

DNA from the euthanized animal confirmed it was the same animal that fatally attacked the man, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in an updated news release Sunday.

The male cougar weighed about 90 pounds and appeared to be in healthy condition, though “forensic scientists will continue analyzing necropsy results to determine whether there were underlying health conditions related to this particular animal,” officials said.

Investigation into the attack

The department will now try to find out why this attack happened, according to Parker.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, according to the state agency. This is the first fatal mountain lion attack in California in 30 years.

The last recorded fatal mountain lion attack in El Dorado County was reported in April 1994, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A 40-year-old woman died after an attack in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

Since 1890, there have been fewer than 50 reported mountain lion attacks on humans in California, and only six of those have been fatal, according to California wildlife officials. In most cases, the person was alone when the attack occurred, according to the department.

CNN has reached out to authorities for more information about the attack.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows, from left, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd an...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ lands in fourth

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Sony Pictures the studio’s first No. 1 film since last summer.

2 hours ago

Sen. Lisa Murkowski , seen here in September 2023, aghast at Donald Trump’s candidacy and the dir...

Manu Raju, CNN

Lisa Murkowski, done with Donald Trump, won’t rule out leaving GOP

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, aghast at Donald Trump’s candidacy and the direction of her party, won’t rule out bolting from the GOP.

6 hours ago

This image provided by NASA shows the Sun seen from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) satellite ...

Associated Press

Geomagnetic storm from a solar flare could disrupt radio communications and create a striking aurora

Space weather forecasters have issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Monday, saying an ouburst of plasma from a solar flare could interfere with radio transmissions on Earth. It could also make for great aurora viewing.

7 hours ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinia...

Michelle Shen and Aileen Graef, CNN

Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and advocating for cuts to US military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza.

10 hours ago

Richard C. “Dick” Higgins attends the Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony at P...

Kara Nelson, CNN

Pearl Harbor attack survivor dies at 102

Richard C. “Dick” Higgins, a 102-year-old survivor of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, died Tuesday at his home in Bend, Oregon.

1 day ago

Oso landslide survivor Tim Ward, who lost his wife, Brandy, in the disaster, stands for a portrait ...

Associated Press

Memorial at site of deadliest landslide in US history opens on 10th anniversary

The small community of Oso, Washington, on Friday inaugurated a memorial honoring the 43 people killed at the site 10 years ago in the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

First fatal mountain lion attack in California in 20 years leaves one man dead, brother injured, authorities say