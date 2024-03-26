On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Mar 26, 2024, 11:42 AM

In an aerial view, the cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Fran...

In an aerial view, the cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. According to reports, rescuers are still searching for multiple people, while two survivors have been pulled from the Patapsco River. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the ship struck at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — A cargo ship rammed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Bridge early Tuesday, causing the span to collapse and rescuers to launch a massive search for at least six people who are missing.

Here’s what we know so far about the disaster:

What exactly happened?

The operators of the Dali cargo ship issued a mayday call that the vessel had lost power moments before the crash, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. But he said the ship was still barreling toward the span at “a very, very rapid speed.”

The 985-foot (300-meter) long vessel struck one of the 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) bridge’s supports, causing the span to break and drop into the water within seconds. The ship caught fire, and thick, black smoke billowed out of it.

Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship, said it was in the control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help navigate vessels safely into ports.

The ship was moving at 8 knots, which is roughly 9 mph (15 kph), when it struck the span, the governor said.

Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams into support column; 6 people are missing

Federal inspectors rated the 47-year-old bridge to be in fair condition last June. But the structure did not appear to have pier protection to withstand the crash, experts said.

“If a bridge pier without adequate protection is hit by a ship of this size, there is very little that the bridge could do,” according to Virginia Tech engineering professor Roberto Leon.

How many people are missing?

Two people were rescued, but officials said six people were still unaccounted for as of late morning. All were believed to be part of a construction crew that was repairing potholes on the bridge.

Sonar had detected cars in the water, which is about 50 feet (15 meters) deep. The water temperature was about 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) before dawn Tuesday, according to a buoy that collects data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press that several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, including one the size of a tractor-trailer. He called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event,” though he didn’t know how many people were affected.

The ship is owned by Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., which said all crew members, including the two pilots, were accounted for and there were no reports of injuries involving anyone who was on board.

The ship’s warning enabled authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span. Plus, the accident occurred at 1:30 a.m., long before the busy morning rush. The bridge carried an estimated 30,800 vehicles a day on average in 2019.

What impact could this have?

All ship traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice, though the port remains open to trucks, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

Last year, the port handled a record 52.3 million tons of foreign cargo worth $80 billion, according to the state. In addition to cargo, more than than 444,000 passengers cruised out of the port in 2023.

The port is a major East Coast hub for shipping. The bridge spans the Patapsco River, which massive cargo ships use to reach the Chesapeake Bay and then the Atlantic Ocean.

The Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag, according to data from Marine Traffic.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he plans to travel to Baltimore “as quickly as I can” and that he expects the federal government to pick up the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge.

How often does this happen?

From 1960 to 2015, there were 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to ship or barge collisions, with a total of 342 people killed, according to a 2018 report from the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure.

Eighteen of those collapses happened in the United States.

Among them were a 2002 incident in which a barge struck the Interstate 40 bridge over the Arkansas River at Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, sending vehicles plunging into the water. Fourteen people died and 11 were injured.

In 2001, a tugboat and barge struck the Queen Isabella Causeway in Port Isabel, Texas, causing a section of the bridge to tumble 80 feet (24 meters) into the bay below. Eight people were killed.

In 1993, barges being pushed by a towboat in dense fog hit and displaced the Big Bayou Canot railroad bridge near Mobile, Alabama. Minutes later, an Amtrak train with 220 people on board reached the displaced bridge and derailed, killing 47 people and injuring 103 others.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A cargo ship is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2...

Lea Skene

Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams into support column; 6 people are missing

A container ship has rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below.

7 hours ago

FILE - A box filled with dollar bills is shown in New York, April 3, 2019. The IRS is warning taxpa...

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

The IRS has 940,000 unclaimed tax refunds from 2020 that are about to expire. Is one of them yours?

The IRS is warning taxpayers that they may be leaving more than $1 billion on the table.

16 hours ago

In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes, the Depart...

Holmes Lybrand and Josh Campbell, CNN

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ California and Florida homes raided by law enforcement

Responding to reports of raids at homes belonging to musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations New York confirmed it had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation.”

18 hours ago

The rivalry between fried chicken sandwich giants Chick-fil-A and Popeyes reached a new level this ...

Associated Press

Chick-fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge, blames projected supply shortages

The fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A backtracked from its decade-old "no antibiotics ever" pledge intended to help prevent human antibiotic resistance linked to the rampant use of the drugs in livestock production.

18 hours ago

The Kirtland Temple, was dedicated by Joseph Smith in 1836. It reopened for tours on Monday, March ...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Definitely memorable’: Utahns travel to Kirtland for temple reopening

The nearly 200-year-old Kirtland Temple welcomed visitors Monday from Utah and beyond, as the building is now under new ownership.

19 hours ago

Mukhammadsobir Faizov, a suspect in the shooting attack, appeared unresponsive in court, on Sunday....

Christian Edwards, Masha Angelova, Josh Pennington and Anna Chernova, CNN

Moscow concert hall attack suspects appear in court as Russia defends security services

The four men suspected of carrying out a brutal attack at a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 139 people have appeared in court on terror charges.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse