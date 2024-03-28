On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

A single text stirs political fallout in Cache County election

Mar 27, 2024, 8:36 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A text message is blowing up into a whole lot of political fallout in Cache County.

All of it came to light after a county employee took her concerns to the county council. The county employee took her grievances to the council meeting because she said her concerns about a possible threat were not being taken seriously.

The meeting was unusual, with several council members showing solidarity for the county’s director of victim services, Terryl Warner.

Teryl Warner

Teryl Warner (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

It all stemmed from one text message.

“I read it as a threat, so I sent it to a couple of friends and said, ‘Am I reading this right?’” Teryl Warner said.

She said she got it earlier this year after showing Cameron Cox, a public defender and candidate for county attorney, around the Children’s Justice Center where she works.

Warner read the text: “I learned you were campaigning for Taylor and saying things about me that are not true. Best of luck. I’m an honest and good person. “If I don’t win this election, I will [win] the next one and make your next four years a self-reflecting experience.”

Threatening text

This is the message in the text that concerned Teryl Warner. (KSL TV)

The message accused Warner of helping with Taylor Sorenson’s campaign, Cox’s opponent, and the current interim county attorney. Warner said she was not campaigning for him but did help him with an event related to her office that was not a campaign event.

“So fast forward, I hear from now multiple people, including delegates in this election, there’s lies spread about me,” Cox said.

That’s why Cox said he sent the text. Warner denies saying anything negative about Cox.  But Cox also said he was misunderstood.

Cameron Cox

Cameron Cox (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“If my opponent gets elected, they’re getting somebody in that position with no experience for that position,” Cox said. “They don’t have the experience to lead that office in this county.”

He said that’s what he meant.

“And if I get elected, she’s going to have four years of self-reflection because I’m going to question and I’m going to see where every single dollar and cent is being spent,” Cox said.

Cox accused Warner of mis-spending funds, something Warner said in her complaint that her past boss is being investigated for and not her.

Warner took the e-mail to the council because she said county executive David Zook would not sign off on an independent investigation into Cox’s actions.

“It’s just frustrating and I feel like I’m in a fight for my job,” Warner said.

Zook said he would not sign off on the investigation because the county code states that public defenders need to be able to operate independently and know that the county does not have any undue influence over them.

Still, we’re told that the council did move forward with funding for an independent investigator.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

A new law is changing the amount of hunter orange that an individual is required to wear during spe...

Mark Jones

Several wildlife-related bills passed into law during 2024 legislative session

A number of wildlife management-related bills have been signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox, following the completion of the 2024 Utah Legislature.

8 hours ago

FILE _ "I Voted" stickers are ready to be distributed to each person who filled out a ballot, Tuesd...

Kim Chandler, Associated Press

Democrat who ran on reproductive rights, flips seat in Alabama House

A Democrat who made reproductive rights a centerpiece of her campaign in deeply conservative Alabama has won a special election to the Alabama Legislature.

9 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Stefanie Dazio and Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s tax case heads to a California courtroom as his defense seeks to have it tossed out

Attorneys for Hunter Biden are expected in court in Los Angeles, where he's accused in what prosecutors call a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

9 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial ...

Michael R. Sisak

Judge issues gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting on witnesses, others in hush money case

A New York judge Tuesday issued a gag order barring Donald Trump from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.

1 day ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at a hearing in his criminal case on charg...

Jeremy Herb, Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

Takeaways from Donald Trump’s wild day of legal developments

Donald Trump received both a lifeline from the courts Monday and a trial date for the first criminal trial of a former president in US history, a pair of rulings that hit home the legal whiplash constantly surrounding him.

2 days ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears for a pre-trial hearing in a hush money case in criminal...

Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz and Eric Tucker

Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump’s New York hush money case

A New York judge has scheduled an April 15 trial date in former President Donald Trump’s hush money case.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

A single text stirs political fallout in Cache County election