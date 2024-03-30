Two inmates life-flighted after gang-related stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY– Two inmates were life-flighted Friday night after a physical altercation resulted in at least two stabbings.

According to officials, a gang-related altercation took place at the facility around 5 p.m., but no other details have been released at this time. Law enforcement bureaus are further investigating the altercation.

Both inmates are in stable condition, although the injuries sustained were severe enough to send them to the hospital.

No correctional officers were injured.