On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Blind people can hear and feel April’s total solar eclipse with new technology

Mar 30, 2024, 1:24 PM

In this file photo, the Moon reappears from behind the shadow of the Earth on March 3, 2007 as seen in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTINA LARSON AP SCIENCE WRITER


WASHINGTON (AP) — While eclipse watchers look to the skies, people who are blind or visually impaired will be able to hear and feel the celestial event.

Sound and touch devices will be available at public gatherings on April 8, when a total solar eclipse crosses North America, the moon blotting out the sun for a few minutes.

“Eclipses are very beautiful things, and everyone should be able to experience it once in their lifetime,” said Yuki Hatch, a high school senior in Austin, Texas.

Utahns will have to travel to catch the best part of April’s total solar eclipse

Hatch is a visually impaired student and a space enthusiast who hopes to one day become a computer scientist for NASA. On eclipse day, she and her classmates at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired plan to sit outside in the school’s grassy quad and listen to a small device called a LightSound box that translates changing light into sounds.

When the sun is bright, there will be high, delicate flute notes. As the moon begins to cover the sun, the mid-range notes are those of a clarinet. Darkness is rendered by a low clicking sound.

“I’m looking forward to being able to actually hear the eclipse instead of seeing it,” said Hatch.

The LightSound device is the result of a collaboration between Wanda Díaz-Merced, an astronomer who is blind, and Harvard astronomer Allyson Bieryla. Díaz-Merced regularly translates her data into audio to analyze patterns for her research.

A prototype was first used during the 2017 total solar eclipse that crossed the U.S., and the handheld device has been used at other eclipses.

This year, they are working with other institutions with the goal of distributing at least 750 devices to locations hosting eclipse events in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. They held workshops at universities and museums to construct the devices, and provide DIY instructions on the group’s website.

“The sky belongs to everyone. And if this event is available to the rest of the world, it has to be available for the blind, too,” said Díaz-Merced. “I want students to be able to hear the eclipse, to hear the stars.”

The Perkins Library — associated with the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts — plans to broadcast the changing tones of the LightSound device over Zoom for members to listen online and by telephone, said outreach manager Erin Fragola.

In addition to students, many of the library’s senior patrons have age-related vision loss, he said.

“We try to find ways to make things more accessible for everyone,” he said.

Others will experience the solar event through the sense of touch, with the Cadence tablet from Indiana’s Tactile Engineering. The tablet is about the size of a cellphone with rows of dots that pop up and down. It can be used for a variety of purposes: reading Braille, feeling graphics and movie clips, playing video games.

For the eclipse, “A student can put their hand over the device and feel the moon slowly move over the sun,” said Tactile Engineering’s Wunji Lau.

The Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired started incorporating the tablet into its curriculum last year. Some of the school’s students experienced last October’s “ring of fire” eclipse with the tablet.

Sophomore Jazmine Nelson is looking forward to joining the crowd expected at NASA’s big eclipse-watching event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the tablet will be available.

With the tablet, “You can feel like you’re a part of something,” she said.

Added her classmate Minerva Pineda-Allen, a junior. “This is a very rare opportunity, I might not get this opportunity again.”

 

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions at a press conference in Sacramento, Calif., ...

Associated Press

California governor to deploy 500 surveillance cameras to Oakland to fight crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says hundreds of high-tech surveillance cameras are coming to the city of Oakland and surrounding freeways to battle crime.

15 hours ago

FILE: Drought makes it harder for wild horses to compete with sheep and cattle for grass. (KSL TV)...

Scott Sonner, Associated Press

US judge in Nevada hands wild horse advocates rare victory in ruling on mustang management plans

In a rare legal victory for wild horse advocates, a judge has ruled U.S. land managers failed to adopt a legal herd management plan.

20 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state la...

Collin Binkley and John Hanna, Associated Press

Republican states, including Utah, file lawsuit challenging Biden’s student loan repayment plan

A group of Republican-led states, including Utah, is suing the Biden administration to block a new student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers.

20 hours ago

orange and purple sunrise clouds...

Holly Meyer, Associated Press

Easter is March 31 this year. Here’s why many Christians will wake up before sunrise to celebrate

Many Christians celebrate Easter sunrise and their belief in the resurrection of Jesus, the son of God, as the sun rises.

24 hours ago

FILE - A female red wolf emerges from her den sheltering newborn pups at the Museum of Life and Sci...

Matthew Brown, Associated Press

Biden administration restores threatened species protections dropped by Trump

The Biden administration has restored rules to protect imperiled plants and animals that had been rolled back under former President Donald Trump.

1 day ago

A crane works on the debris of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Marylan...

Lea Skene and Brian Witte

Cranes arriving to start removing wreckage from deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

A crane has appeared at the site of a collapsed highway bridge in Baltimore as crews prepare to begin clearing wreckage.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Blind people can hear and feel April’s total solar eclipse with new technology