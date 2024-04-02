On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Homeowner calls police while four people allegedly broke into her home

Apr 2, 2024, 1:05 PM

Police on 5600 S. and Van Winkle Drive with the suspects van damaged and a male suspect in custody....

Police on 5600 S. and Van Winkle Drive with the suspects van damaged and a male suspect in custody. (Cameron Holdaway, KSL TV)

(Cameron Holdaway, KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Four people are in police custody after they attempted to burglarize a woman’s home, not realizing she was still inside Monday night.

Unified Police Lt. Melody Cutler told KSL that dispatch got a call of an aggravated burglary at approximately 8:45 p.m. near 3200 S. 900 East.

According to Cutler, the homeowner heard her doorbell ring, and someone entered her house and went upstairs.

When police arrived at the house, Cutler said the four suspects took off in a van, prompting officers to chase them to 5600 S. and Van Winkle. After being stopped by police, the suspects were arrested without further issue.

Cutler said no one was injured during this incident. She did not know if anything was stolen while the suspects were inside the house.

One man in handcuffs after the police chase

One man in handcuffs after the police chase. (Cameron Holdaway, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of carjacking, running over security guard during alleged psychotic episode

A man apparently having a psychotic episode in South Jordan on Sunday was arrested and accused of stealing a pickup truck, seriously injuring a security guard trying to stop him and causing a crash on the Mountain View Corridor.

2 hours ago

Police released a video on March 13, 2024, of a man they say broke into a Millcreek home....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested after camera caught him kicking in door of Millcreek home, police say

Police arrested a Spanish Fork man who they say was seen on a doorbell video kicking open a door during a home burglary in Millcreek.

2 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, t...

Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children

The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty o conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines.

4 hours ago

A suspect was arrested after ramming an entrance gate to the FBI’s Atlanta field office on April ...

Ryan Young, Devon M. Sayers, Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and John Miller, CNN

Police ID suspect after vehicle crashes into gate at the Atlanta FBI field office

The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office, but his motives were not immediately known.

4 hours ago

Jack Casper said he believed someone stole his keys and then the gray, four-door 2012 Nissan Fronti...

Andrew Adams

SLC college student pleads for return of stolen truck with sentimental connection to late grandfather

A college student was pleading Monday for his stolen truck to be returned, saying it held deep significance to his late grandfather.

18 hours ago

Inside the court from via Zoom as the prosecution and Chad Daybell's lawyer begins jury selection....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in

A juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial gave his some perspective, as jury selection for Chad Daybell begins.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Homeowner calls police while four people allegedly broke into her home