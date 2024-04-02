Homeowner calls police while four people allegedly broke into her home

MILLCREEK — Four people are in police custody after they attempted to burglarize a woman’s home, not realizing she was still inside Monday night.

Unified Police Lt. Melody Cutler told KSL that dispatch got a call of an aggravated burglary at approximately 8:45 p.m. near 3200 S. 900 East.

According to Cutler, the homeowner heard her doorbell ring, and someone entered her house and went upstairs.

When police arrived at the house, Cutler said the four suspects took off in a van, prompting officers to chase them to 5600 S. and Van Winkle. After being stopped by police, the suspects were arrested without further issue.

Cutler said no one was injured during this incident. She did not know if anything was stolen while the suspects were inside the house.