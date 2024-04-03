On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Man pleads guilty to theft of solid gold toilet worth $6 million from Blenheim Palace

Apr 3, 2024, 9:01 AM

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a fully-working solid gold toilet created by artist Maurizio C...

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a fully-working solid gold toilet created by artist Maurizio Cattelan back in 2019. (Leon Neal/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Leon Neal/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LIANNE KOLIRIN


KSLTV.com

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a toilet made entirely from 18-carat gold and worth more than $6 million from the English stately home where wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

James Sheen, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary, converting or transferring criminal property and conspiracy to do the same at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, the U.K.’s PA Media news agency reported, citing the Crown Prosecution Service.

The fully functioning toilet was installed at Blenheim Palace in 2019 as part of an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan called “Victory is Not an Option.”

The unusual artwork, titled “America,” was stolen in September 2019 of that year, just days after the exhibition opened. It had been plumbed into the building so the theft also caused significant damage and flooding, police reported at the time.

Sheen appeared in court via video link from Five Wells Prison, where he is serving a 17-year sentence for various thefts. Among others, he is serving time for stealing tractors and high-value trophies from the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket, worth a total of £400,000 ($503,000).

“America” first went on display at the Guggenheim in New York City in 2016. It made headlines again in 2017, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House emailed the Guggenheim asking to borrow Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Landscape with Snow”; instead, the institution’s curator offered the gold toilet.

At Blenheim Palace, the toilet was installed in a room next to the one in which Churchill was born. A statement announcing the exhibition said the work could be perceived as a comment on the social, political and economic disparities in the United States.

Commenting on the work, Cattelan previously told the New Yorker: “Whatever you eat, a two-hundred-dollar lunch or a two-dollar hot dog, the results are the same, toilet-wise.” He also described the work as “1% art for the 99%.”

Three other men were charged in connection with the toilet’s theft back in November but have pleaded not guilty.

Michael Jones, 38, from Oxford, is accused of burglary.

Frederick Sines, aka Frederick Doe, from Ascot, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuck, 40, of west London, are both accused of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The men are due to stand trial in February next year.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hua...

Lai Johnson and Christopher Bodeen

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people

Wednesday's quake killed nine people, sent others scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings and halted train service throughout the island. A tsunami warning was triggered but later lifted.

6 hours ago

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hua...

Associated Press

Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan, damaging buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on Japanese islands.

16 hours ago

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law that will lower the country’s minimum con...

Xiaofei Xu and Yulia Kesaieva, CNN

Zelensky signs law expanding draft age as Ukraine struggles to beef up its military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law that will lower the country’s minimum conscription age from 27 to 25, potentially boosting the number of men available to fight Russia’s invasion.

20 hours ago

Pope Francis waves from a balcony on Easter Sunday. Francis called for an "immediate ceasefire" dur...

Christopher Lamb and Sophie Jeong, CNN

Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire as he leads Easter Mass following health concerns

Pope Francis called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in his traditional Easter message delivered following renewed concerns over the health of the 87-year-old pontiff.

3 days ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, here on February 18, will have surgery under full anesth...

Tamar Michaelis, Benjamin Brown and Jessie Gretener, CNN

Netanyahu to have hernia surgery under full anesthesia, deputy PM to temporarily step in

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have surgery under full anesthesia for a hernia, his office said in a statement.

3 days ago

A bus carrying Easter worshippers fell off a cliff, killing 45 people in the Mamatlakala mountain p...

CNN

Bus carrying Easter worshipers plunges off bridge killing 45 people in South Africa

Dozens of worshipers died after a bus headed to an Easter conference crashed in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday, the latest tragedy in a country where recent road accidents have led to multiple casualties.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Man pleads guilty to theft of solid gold toilet worth $6 million from Blenheim Palace