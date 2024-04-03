Utah man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend, firing into neighboring apartment

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested after police say fired a round that ended up going into a neighboring apartment during a fight with his girlfriend.

“While in the midst of a domestic violence incident (he) attempted to shoot his girlfriend. (He) showed no restraint in his actions and put the safety of an entire apartment complex in jeopardy by carelessly firing a weapon, ultimately striking a neighboring apartment unit putting the safety of innocent bystanders at risk,” a police booking affidavit states.

Jose Antonio Castillo Castillo, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of illegal shooting, property damage, aggravated assault and drug possession.

On Saturday, West Valley police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near 1800 West and 4100 South. They arrived to find a woman who said her boyfriend shot at her during a fight.

The woman said she and Castillo had been arguing about one of her social media posts the night before and the argument resumed Saturday. While in the elevator area of her apartment complex, Castillo “got physical with her and brandished a handgun. The victim told officers that (Castillo) then struck her with the handgun resulting in her trying to flee back to her apartment,” according to the affidavit. “While running down the hallway to her apartment, (Castillo) followed her and fired a single round at the victim.”

The shot missed the woman but went into a neighboring apartment. Police say no one in that apartment was injured.

On Monday, police tracked Castillo’s vehicle to a residence in Woods Cross where a SWAT team was called to execute a search warrant. During the search, officers found a safe that contained marijuana, cocaine and other drugs, the affidavit alleges.

“The warrant service did not result in the apprehension of the defendant, but after the warrant service I was contacted by the defendant’s attorney and facilitated his surrender,” police noted.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.