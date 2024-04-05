On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

An earthquake centered near New York City rattles, and unnerves, much of the Northeast

Apr 5, 2024, 8:46 AM | Updated: 11:14 am

(U.S. Geological Survey)...

(U.S. Geological Survey)

(U.S. Geological Survey)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER PELTZ AND MIKE CATALINI


NEW YORK (AP) — An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region unaccustomed to it.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The agency’s figures indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

People from Baltimore to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border reported feeling the ground shake. While there were no immediate reports of serious damage, officials were checking bridges and other major infrastructure, Amtrak slowed trains throughout the busy Northeast Corridor, and a Philadelphia-area commuter rail line suspended service out of what it said was “an abundance of caution.”

“Pretty weird and scary,” Shawn Clark said after feeling the quake in his 26th-floor midtown Manhattan office. Clark, an attorney, initially feared an explosion or construction accident.

His colleague Finn Dusenbery worried the ceiling or even the building would collapse.

“I wanted to get out of the building when I felt that,” Dusenbery said.

In midtown Manhattan, traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a boom and felt their building shaking. Cellphone circuits were overloaded for a time as people tried to reach loved ones and figure out what was going on.

At U.N. headquarters in New York, the shaking interrupted the chief executive of Save The Children, Janti Soeripto, as she briefed an emergency Security Council session on the threat of famine in Gaza and the Israeli drone strikes that killed aid workers there.

“Is it an earthquake?” Soeripto wondered aloud, then asked if it was all right to go ahead. She did, but soon diplomats’ phones blared with earthquake alerts.

In New York City’s Astoria neighborhood, Cassondra Kurtz was giving her 14-year-old Chihuahua, Chiki, a cocoa-butter rubdown for her dry skin. Kurtz was recording the moment on video, as an everyday memory of the dog’s older years, when her apartment started shaking hard enough that a large mirror banged audibly against a wall.

Kurtz assumed at first it was a big truck going by. The video captured her looking around, perplexed. Chiki, however, “was completely unbothered.”

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates. The biggest Eastern quakes usually occur along the mid-Atlantic Ridge, which extends through Iceland and the Atlantic Ocean.

Quakes on the East Coast can still pack a punch, as its rocks are better than their western counterparts at spreading earthquake energy across far distances.

“If we had the same magnitude quake in California, it probably wouldn’t be felt nearly as far away,” said USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso.

A 4.8-magnitude quake isn’t large enough to cause damage, except for some minor effects near the epicenter, the agency posted on X.

Earthquakes with magnitudes near or above 5 struck near New York City in 1737, 1783 and 1884, the USGS said. And Friday’s stirred memories of the Aug. 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. With an epicenter in Virginia, it left cracks in the Washington Monument and rattled New Yorkers ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast since World War II.

On Friday, the White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the earthquake and was “in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more.”

As of noon, New York City had no indications of “major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake,” Mayor Eric Adams said on X, adding that the city was inspecting critical areas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X that the quake was felt throughout the state, but officials had no reports of any life-threatening problems.

Solomon Byron felt it as he sat on a park bench in Manhattan’s East Village.

“I was just like, ‘Where is that vibration coming from?'” Byron recalled. He was especially puzzled since there were no subways running nearby.

But he didn’t realize there had been an earthquake until he got the alert on his cellphone.

___

Catalini reported from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Associated Press journalists around the country contributed to this report, including Jake Offenhartz, Bobby Caina Calvan and Karen Matthews in New York City, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Seth Borenstein in Washington, Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Four people were killed and one person was critically injured due to a hot air balloon crash in Elo...

Associated Press

Report: Balloon pilot had ketamine in his system at the time of fatal crash

A hot air balloon pilot had an elevated level of an anesthetic in his system at the time of a January crash that killed four people in southern Arizona, according to a newly released autopsy report.

15 hours ago

The steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers....

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Two million Black+Decker steamers have been recalled after reports of burn injuries

The steamers can “expel, spray, or leak hot water during use,” the recall warned, which can injure the user.

16 hours ago

In this image provided by Corinne Martin, Mehrad Houman holds his dog, Mishka, after she was examin...

Ed White Associated Press

A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — A dog missing in California since the summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in suburban Detroit. Police in Harper Woods responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix and contacted an animal welfare group. The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said it quickly […]

19 hours ago

Bryce Canyon National Park in March, 2024. (Gina Wade)...

Associated Press

Florida man killed after fall in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park

The husband of Florida's Senate president has died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah.

20 hours ago

Savion Johnson, a member of the Texas National Guard, was arrested and charged with human smuggling...

Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Texas National Guard member charged after allegedly smuggling a migrant

A member of the Texas National Guard was arrested and charged with human smuggling after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase near the Texas-Mexico border on Sunday.

21 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarter...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Free blue checks are back for some accounts on Elon Musk’s X. Not everyone is happy about it

Elon Musk’s X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has started restoring complimentary blue checks to some of its users.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

An earthquake centered near New York City rattles, and unnerves, much of the Northeast