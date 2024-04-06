On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EARTHQUAKES

Rescue teams in Taiwan searching for family feared trapped in rockslide following earthquake

Apr 6, 2024, 12:39 PM

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 05: A general view of a collapsed building following the earthquake on Apri...

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 05: A general view of a collapsed building following the earthquake on April 05, 2024 in Hualien, Taiwan. There are still hundreds of victims stuck in the mountains after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3rd, triggering a tsunami warning for the coastline in Taiwan, The Philippines and Japan. (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

(Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOHNSON LAI AND CHRISTOPHER BODEEN


HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years, which has left at least 12 dead.

Two bodies have been found in the Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for its rugged, mountainous terrain in Hualien County about 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Taipei. At least four other victims were found in the park. Authorities have yet to verify the identities of the latest victims.

The family, surnamed You, had gone on a hike after visiting ancestral sites for the traditional grave-sweeping observances.

Wednesday’s 7.4-magnitude quake sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountainsides, blocking roads and smashing cars, and injured more than 1,000 people.

Utah students survive earthquake during visit to Taiwan

In the county seat of Hualien, crews were working to demolish the five-story Tien Wang Hsing building, which was left leaning at a severe angle, one of scores of buildings damaged around the island. Residents wearing motorcycle and construction helmets recovered legal documents and other documents before large cement-penetrating drills and backhoes began bringing down the building.

A high school teacher was killed in the building when she returned to her apartment to find her cat just as an aftershock struck, bringing down more debris.

Others were still stuck in areas cut off by road blockages, including one Canadian and two persons with joint Australian and Singapore citizenship, according to emergency services. Authorities were using cell phone signals to ascertain their positions.

Hualien will face a major challenge to rebuild and bring back tourism, said county head Hsu Chen-Wei.

“After such a strong quake, rebuilding and reconstruction will be an extremely heavy burden, especially for those who still need to make their monthly mortgage payments. That’s why people’s paths to rebuilding their lives will rely on help from charitable donations,” Hsu told reporters.

The small number of casualties and rapid response has been attributed to tightened construction safety standards and the replacement of older buildings with modern structures built to resist earthquakes. Emergency services have upgraded their equipment and training, assisted by civic groups such as the Red Cross and the Buddhist Tzu Chi charitable foundation that have provided meals and set up shelters in school gymnasiums and other public spaces for those left homeless.

The powerful quake struck during the morning rush hour, sending schoolchildren rushing outdoors and families fleeing their apartments through the windows. The ground floors of some buildings collapsed, leaving them leaning at precarious angles. Though the island is regularly rattled by earthquakes and generally well prepared, authorities did not send out the usual alerts because they were expecting a smaller temblor.

Hualien was last struck by a deadly quake in 2018 which killed 17 people and brought down a historic hotel. Taiwan’s worst recent earthquake struck on Sept. 21, 1999, a magnitude 7.7 temblor that caused 2,400 deaths, injured around 100,000 and destroyed thousands of buildings.

KSL 5 TV Live

Earthquakes

(file) Ring camera footage in home during earthquake...

Brianna Chavez

State officials urging Utahns to sign up for Great Utah ShakeOut

With several earthquakes making headlines, the Utah Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Utahns to be prepared. The Great Utah ShakeOut is taking place Thursday, April 18.

19 hours ago

Su Ma Ma Chinese Club poses with traditional dragons...

Emma Benson

Utah students survive earthquake during visit to Taiwan

As recovery efforts continue in Taiwan after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, a group of Utah students who are part of a Chinese immersion program were visiting a cultural site when the quake occurred.

2 days ago

Utah students standing on a road in a gorge...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah high school group visiting Taiwan recounts feeling earthquake

A high school group from Utah visiting Taiwan is recounting the moments they felt the ground move as a 7.4 magnitude earthquake heavily damaged areas on the eastern side of the island.

3 days ago

A person walks past an area of a damaged building is cordoned off following the earthquake on April...

Johnson Lai, Christopher Bodeen and and Simina Mistreanu, Associated Press

Powerful Taiwan earthquake kills at least 9, injures more than 1,000

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan Wednesday morning, killing nine people, stranding dozens at quarries and a national park, and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings.

3 days ago

Britnney Aubrey describes Taiwan earthquake...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns in Taiwan describe Wednesday’s violent earthquake

Utahns in Taiwan are reeling from Wednesday's massive earthquake and the following aftershocks.

3 days ago

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hua...

Lai Johnson and Christopher Bodeen

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people

Wednesday's quake killed nine people, sent others scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings and halted train service throughout the island. A tsunami warning was triggered but later lifted.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Rescue teams in Taiwan searching for family feared trapped in rockslide following earthquake