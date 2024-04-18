On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EARTHQUAKE AWARENESS

How Utah students practiced earthquake safety during statewide emergency drill

Apr 18, 2024, 4:47 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — School started as usual Thursday morning at Canyon View Elementary in Cottonwood Heights. But within a few minutes, it was obvious the day would be a little different.

Instead of sitting at their desks, students climbed under them.

“I grew a lot lately,” said Henry Dunn, a second grader, “so under the desk was small.”

It was part of the Great Utah ShakeOut, a statewide event during which people in schools, offices, and homes practice for an earthquake.

“I think it’s so important for students to just be aware of what they can to do protect themselves,” said Heidi Wilcox, a second-grade teacher at Canyon View.

After an announcement went out over the PA system alerting students of the beginning of the earthquake drill, Wilcox gave simple instructions – drop, cover, and hold.

Students rushed to their desks and climbed under, staying put while simulated earthquake sounds were played over the loudspeaker.

Canyon View Elementary student participating in the Great Utah ShakeOut Student practicing safe earthquake etiquette during the Great Utah ShakeOut (Mark Less/KSL photographer) Student waits under their desk during the earthquake simulation Canyon View Elementary students in their desks (Mark Less/KSL photographer) Canyon View Elementary students waiting outside after the Great Utah ShakeOut drill Canyon View Elementary (Mark Less/KSL photographer)

“I think it can be a little scary for them to do that,” Wilcox said, “especially for such a long time.”

But she climbed under a table, too, giving her students encouragement as the drill proceeded. After the “earthquake” was over, students were instructed to stay put for another 60 seconds – an important safety measure.

“You do need to stay holding on for another 60 seconds,” said Kierstin Draper, the school’s principal, “just to make sure that the shaking doesn’t start again.”

The entire school then evacuated outside, waiting until the all-clear was given to head back to class.

“This is a drill where we really do need to be prepared,” Draper said, “because it really could happen.”

Thousands participate in annual ‘Great Utah ShakeOut’ earthquake drill

Four years ago, the Canyon View students weren’t in class when the 5.7 magnitude quake hit the Salt Lake Valley, shaking people out of their beds and causing some damage.

But Draper said going through the ShakeOut drill now is important – in case a bigger quake hits in the future.

“We’ve had a lot of earthquakes around the world,” she said, “and we’ve seen that they can do a lot of damage.”

All told, it was definitely an unusual start to the school day.

“It was a long earthquake drill,” said 8-year-old Rowan McMahon, also a second grader.

But Canyon View students said the drill helped them know what to do if the earth ever does start to shake.

“I would go under my desk,” Rowan said.

For more earthquake safety tips, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Earthquake Awareness

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Thousands participate in annual ‘Great Utah ShakeOut’ earthquake drill

Thousands of Utahns took part in this year's Great Utah ShakeOut at work, school or home.

6 hours ago

(file) Ring camera footage in home during earthquake...

Brianna Chavez

State officials urging Utahns to sign up for Great Utah ShakeOut

With several earthquakes making headlines, the Utah Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Utahns to be prepared. The Great Utah ShakeOut is taking place Thursday, April 18.

13 days ago

The rollover crash that caused a suspected robber's car to catch on fire on I-15....

Eliza Pace and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Car fleeing from carjacking attempt rolls and bursts into flames on I-15

A car rolled and burst into flames on the ramp from 201 to Interstate 15 after fleeing from an attempted robbery, police said.

21 days ago

The University of Utah seismograph center keeping track of seismograph stations across Utah....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah is looking into getting an early warning system to help predict earthquakes

How much would it be worth to get notified of an earthquake 16 seconds before it happened? One lawmaker says 5 million dollars, but it's worth the cost.

3 months ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Karah Brackin

Red Cross urges Utahns get prepared for natural disasters during National Preparedness Month

From ongoing devastation in Hawaii to keeping eyes on the pending storm in Florida, the American Red Cross is staying busy.

8 months ago

map with utah earthquake...

Mike Anderson

Wednesday temblor was aftershock from Magna 2020 earthquake

A small earthquake that registered 2.5 shook Magna and the surrounding area just before noon on Wednesday.

10 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

How Utah students practiced earthquake safety during statewide emergency drill