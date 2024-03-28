Car fleeing from carjacking attempt rolls and bursts into flames on I-15

WEST VALLEY CITY — A car rolled and burst into flames on the ramp from 201 to Interstate 15 after fleeing from an attempted robbery, police said.



According to the West Valley City Police Department, a grocery store delivery driver was making a delivery at an apartment complex at 4000 South Redwood Road. While the driver was completing a delivery, a robber attempted to steal the driver’s car.

Police said when the delivery driver saw what was happening, the robber fled, getting into a different car occupied by two others. The delivery driver followed the robber’s car onto Redwood Road to 201 at the I-15 interchange when the robbers lost control of the car and rolled. One robber remained in the car while the others got into a separate car and fled again.

“We have taken the person from the rolled vehicle into custody and continue to look for the other suspects,” police said in a tweet.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

