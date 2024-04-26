On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Police ask for help locating woman missing from near Utah border

Apr 26, 2024, 1:43 PM

Celena Anne Manygoats...

Celena Anne Manygoats has been missing since April 14, 2024. (Navajo PD)

(Navajo PD)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

KAIBITO, Ariz. — Police are asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since April 14.

Celena Anne Manygoats, 43, is from an Arizona town south of Lake Powell, which is within the boundaries of Navajo Nation, which spans four states, including Utah.

Navajo Police Department said Manygoats is 140 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing black pants and a gray shirt. She has a belly button tattoo, though what it looks like was not specified.

A Utah task force said there are dozens of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. The Center of Disease Control said murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous Women.

Native Americans make up only 1.5% of Utah’s population, but they account for over 5% of the state’s murder victims.

RELATED: Murdered & Missing Indigenous Woman

RELATED: Skull found 20 years ago on Duchesne County fence could belong to missing woman

Utah has a new statewide helpline aimed at helping Indigenous communities with domestic and sexual violence.

Utah has the eighth-highest number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls cases in the country and Salt Lake City has the ninth highest out of 71 cities, according to a national report.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

Police ask for help locating woman missing from near Utah border